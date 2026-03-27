Should Tiger Woods Play in the Masters? SI Golf Debates

Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we count down to majors by hours, not days.

We have a one-statement piece this week, talking Tiger Woods and whether or not he will play in the season’s first major. The five-time Masters champion has been mum on the subject, even after playing at TGL earlier this week, where he hit only a few shots but seemed to enjoy himself. So, Woods may or may not play this Masters—but should he? We are happy to debate.

Do you agree or disagree with our panel? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.

Tiger Woods played sparingly in Tuesday night’s TGL finale and remained noncommittal on the Masters. But the five-time champion should play in two weeks.

Bob Harig: FACT. But only if he feels he’s capable. It hurts no one if he plays. There are no alternates, he doesn’t deny anyone an opportunity. He’s earned the right to do as he wants when it comes to the Masters. But it does him no good to play if he’s not prepared—and that is highly debatable at this point. Tiger has made the cut in his last three Masters when it hardly seemed possible. And he’s cutting it close again.

John Pluym: FICTION. He’s a five-time Masters champion and a golf icon. I’m not saying he would embarrass himself by playing in the tournament, but I don’t want to see him show up and struggle to make the cut, possibly risking injury again. Augusta National’s rolling hills have to be one of the most grueling 18 holes in golf. And with Achilles, knee and back injuries, I can’t even imagine what Tiger would have to endure to play 18 holes. Sure, I would love to see him out there. But not if it means not seeing him play for the rest of the year.

Tiger Woods played this week in TGL with his Jupiter Links team, hitting just a handful of full shots. | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeff Ritter: FACT. Oh, it’ll be a grind, but the grind is what’s driven Woods throughout his career. I don’t expect him to contend, or even necessarily play well. But that’s fine—that’s not the point. The point is that life is short, the future isn’t given to us, and an opportunity to compete in a Masters is special. If Woods wants to give it a go at Augusta National, I don’t blame him at all. He currently holds the record with 24 straight made cuts at the Masters. Sign me up for a front-row seat to watch him chase No. 25.

Max Schreiber: FICTION. He should only play if he’s able to. If he is, it’s unlikely he’ll contend. Just making the cut would be an extraordinary feat. And even in the condition he’s in, seeing Woods play the Masters is something the sports world should relish, as he continues to age. But he admitted after participating in TGL earlier this week that his body “doesn’t recover” like it used to. If he ultimately can’t tee it up, the tournament will go on without him and still produce a worthy champion.

John Schwarb: FACT. Tiger talks very cautiously about his body, understandably. But at age 50, as a certain 82-time PGA Tour winner would say, “it is what it is.” Father Time won’t stop for him to feel a little better here and there. There’s no substitute for competition (sorry, a handful of TGL shots don’t count) and while taking one’s first live reps in 21 months at a Masters might sound crazy, this a five-time champion who knows every blade of grass in the place. No one will judge and he’s not taking anyone’s spot—let’s just peg it and go.

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