Tiger Woods’s Latest Return Left More Questions Than Answers

There was a hint of déjà vu.

On Tuesday night, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods made yet another return to competitive golf, participating in TGL’s championship match, which his Jupiter Links GC lost quickly and decisively to Los Angeles Golf Club. Woods had what is believed to be his seventh career back surgery in October to replace a disk.

There have been many iterations of a Woods comeback from injury: the 2009 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship (torn ACL), the 2016 and 2017 Hero World Championships (back surgeries) and the 2022 Masters, a little over a year from his 2021 car crash, to name a few.

To put the 2026 TGL finals in the same category is silly, but still, the 50-year-old—again—attracted people to their televisions to see how he would fare, a little over a year since his last TGL appearance and more than 600 days since his last real tournament, the 2024 British Open.

With the energy palpable in the Sofi Center, Woods’s brief performance was a mixed bag.

In total, Woods only hit five full shots, and though his swing doesn’t possess the power it once did, considering all the ailments he’s endured, there was a glimpse that he’s still got it. His first swing of the match was a 3-wood from 279 yards out that settled 24 feet from the hole. Shortly after, he had his highlight of the night, a stinger drive that went 275 yards with a 176 mph ball speed.

There was a lowlight, however. Woods missed a 3-foot putt on the 7th hole and slammed his putter on the green in anger afterward.

At least the competitive fire is still there.

Three holes later, Jupiter’s defeat was official, falling 9-2 in 10 holes of the 15-hole match.

“We got our [butts] kicked at the end,” Woods said. “Three eagles in a row. I missed a short one to give them momentum and we never got it back.”

So when Woods’s comeback lite was over, the focus shifted to his next potential start: the Masters.

Despite teeing it up in TGL, which Woods said was decided upon on Monday, he poured cold water on committing to the year’s first major.

“I’ve been trying [to play the Masters],” he said. “Just this body is—it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25 [years old]. It doesn't mean I’m not trying. I've been trying for a while. I've had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through and it's taken some time. But I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament.”

How did he feel, though?

“Fine, physically,” the 82-time PGA Tour winner said. “It was just interesting the shots because usually you have more of a rhythm when you're actually playing a normal round of golf, hitting shots. Here, it feels like I’m getting iced a bit at times. … It was a lot of fun, though, to be a part of it.”

And Woods, though noncommittal on the next time we’ll see him, feels there’s more to unleash.

“There’s definitely more,” he said. “I’ve never really struggled with ball speed. Ball direction is a different story. I’ve hit it left and right most of my life, hence my last name is Woods.

“I’ve always had speed. That's always been something that I’ve fortunately been gifted with. Even as I’ve gotten older and with the body not quite what it used to be, I can still get it up there.”

Woods’s last competitive round was at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Now 50 years old, he’s eligible for the PGA Tour Champions, and there’s anticipation that he’ll tee it up on that circuit, where he can also take a cart, as walking 72 holes has been a tremendous challenge for him since his car accident five years ago.

Perhaps Tuesday’s match was an indicator that he can compete against the aging players of his prime. And even though he still has aspirations to compete against the world’s best on occasion, he acknowledges that he’s falling behind in one aspect of his game.

“Now everyone is living at that [170-plus mph ball] speed and higher,” said Woods, whose average driving distance was 296 yards in five events two years ago. “We were joking the other day that in '97 I averaged 296. That’s like nothing now. I was No. 2 in driving distance behind [John] Daly. Guys are hitting that with 3-woods.”

So, here we are again, waiting to see if another Woods return is on the horizon.

Woods’s play in the Sofi Center heightened the suspense. His words afterward, however, tempered it.

Regardless of what Woods’s future holds, expectations for the next phase of his career should be modest.

Not that he has anything left to prove.

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