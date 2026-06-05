Michelle Wie West Has Emotional Moment After Missing Cut In Possible Last U.S. Women's Open

Michelle Wie West had just finished possibly her last ever U.S. Women’s Open. Then, her young daughter emotionally greeted her on the green.

What she said, though, surprised Wie West.

“As soon as I hugged her, she was like, ‘Can I go to daycare?’’” Wie West said.

And she didn’t care what her mother shot, although the LPGA icon missed the cut at 7 over par.

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Michelle Wie West walks off the 18th green at the U.S. Women's Open, possibly for the final time.



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“Obviously, I would be lying to say I wasn’t disappointed,” the 2014 USWO champion said. “I would have loved to have made the cut today.”

Wie West, 36, retired from golf full-time three years ago, making the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach her swan song. But then, a few years went by, and she got the competitive itch.

She made her first start in years last month at the Mizuho Americas Open, which Wie West hosts, and shot 18 over. However, her expectations were tempered.

Now, this week, there were some differences from Pebble.

“It definitely felt a little scarier coming back [this time], just being gone for so long,” she said. “You work so hard for just like really one week. It definitely was nerve-racking, but at the same time, it was a lot of fun to come play. Pebble truly felt like the end. This was just a bonus.”

And there were some flashes of her prime. For example, her opening drive went 319 yards. Despite the bogeys, she enjoyed herself.

“Honestly, that was like the fun part about this week and about this whole journey really was it was the first time in my career where I really felt like I can get after it again without really managing much pain,” she said.

Wie West added: “I only cursed at myself a couple times.”

Perhaps that’s because this week had a bigger meaning than her scorecard.

“I’m glad I did all this for [my daughter],” she said. “It’s fun to see your kids grow up and really start to have their own passions and everything.”

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