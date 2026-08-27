The Most Hated Man in Golf Strikes Again at the BMW Championship
WATCH: The Dan Evans Show breaks down Wyndham Clark's win at the BMW
Wyndham Clark keeps winning, whether golf fans like it or not.
Clark took home the BMW Championship for his third victory of the 2026 season, continuing what has quietly become one of the best years of anyone on the PGA Tour.
He entered Sunday with a five-shot lead, but it did not stay comfortable for long. Rory McIlroy made a run on the back nine, the crowd got behind him, and Clark suddenly found himself in a real fight.
That is when he turned it back on.
Clark birdied his final three holes to finish at 17-under and win by three shots over Patrick Cantlay.
The interesting part is that the crowd was not exactly hiding who they wanted to win. Clark heard cheers after some of his mistakes, something he has dealt with plenty this season.
The same thing happened at the U.S. Open, where fans openly heckled him while he was paired with Scottie Scheffler.
There was also a little controversy on Sunday after Clark took several practice swings around his ball in thick rough on the 14th hole. Some viewers thought he may have improved his lie, but officials did not issue a penalty, and Clark denied doing anything wrong.
Either way, the bigger story is pretty simple.
Three wins this season, including a major and a playoff event.
Wyndham Clark might not be the guy everyone wants to win, but lately he has been pretty hard to stop.
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Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.