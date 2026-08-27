The Most Hated Man in Golf Strikes Again at the BMW Championship

WATCH: The Dan Evans Show breaks down Wyndham Clark's win at the BMW

Wyndham Clark keeps winning, whether golf fans like it or not.

Clark took home the BMW Championship for his third victory of the 2026 season, continuing what has quietly become one of the best years of anyone on the PGA Tour.

He entered Sunday with a five-shot lead, but it did not stay comfortable for long. Rory McIlroy made a run on the back nine, the crowd got behind him, and Clark suddenly found himself in a real fight.

That is when he turned it back on.

Clark birdied his final three holes to finish at 17-under and win by three shots over Patrick Cantlay.

The interesting part is that the crowd was not exactly hiding who they wanted to win. Clark heard cheers after some of his mistakes, something he has dealt with plenty this season.

The same thing happened at the U.S. Open, where fans openly heckled him while he was paired with Scottie Scheffler.

There was also a little controversy on Sunday after Clark took several practice swings around his ball in thick rough on the 14th hole. Some viewers thought he may have improved his lie, but officials did not issue a penalty, and Clark denied doing anything wrong.

Either way, the bigger story is pretty simple.

Three wins this season, including a major and a playoff event.

Wyndham Clark might not be the guy everyone wants to win, but lately he has been pretty hard to stop.