Nelly Korda Facing Life-Changing Win in Final Round of U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera

Nelly Korda is already the face of the LPGA. World No. 1. A three-time major champion.

But she has a chance to rewrite the story of her career on Sunday by finally winning the U.S. Women’s Open.

The 27-year-old, after struggling with her ball striking majority of the day, birdied her final three holes of the third round at Riviera to nab a share of the 54-hole lead with Sei Young Kim.

Now, Korda is going to play the most important round of her life.

NELLY IS YOUR CLUBHOUSE LEADER!



She birdies 18 to get to six-under par at the U.S. Women's Open!



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/M9Hokw3DDj — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 7, 2026

The U.S. Women’s Open for Korda is similar to what the Masters was for Rory McIlroy before he finally won the career Grand Slam in 2025.

She first played the championship in 2013 and has recorded three missed cuts since 2020—including one amid her seven-win 2024 season—and three top 10s, the latter of which came in a runner-up last year at Erin Hills.

Last year’s close call, however, changed her mindset— for the better.

“I want to put myself into that position more and more,” Korda said Saturday. “I would definitely say that I’m not going to put a—I’m not going to get too frustrated. I think last year I really, really wanted it, and the more you want it sometimes the more you stiffen up and you get a little bit more nervous.”

So this year, she’ll try to stay loose.

“I play my best golf when I’m happy, free Nelly,” she said, “and I’m kind of joking around out there. So that’s kind of the attitude that I’m going to have tomorrow.”

Korda already has two Chevron Championships (including this year), a KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, an Olympic Gold Medal and a Rolex Player of the Year award. She also has 23 LPGA Hall of Fame points, with 27 required for entry. Two points are at stake Sunday at Riviera.

But more than anything else, finally hoisting the USWO’s trophy would further cement her legacy in golf lore.

“I’m just grateful to be in this position to be playing another 18 holes in this championship and have a chance for it,” she said.

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