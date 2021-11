The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

Here's an updated 2022 LPGA Tour schedule with dates, purses and winners.

This will be the final year the Chevron Championship is played in Rancho Mirage, where Patty Tavatanakit jumped into Poppie's Pond with caddie Ryan Hogue after winning in 2021. Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services

Members of the LPGA Tour will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the 2022 season.

The season begins with the Tournament of Champions from Jan. 20-23 in Orlando and concludes with the CME Championship from Nov. 17-20 in Naples.

We'll track the winners and total purses for each event here.

** = to be confirmed

Jan. 20-23: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida, $1.2 million

Jan. 27-30: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Boca Rio G.C., Boca Raton, Florida, $2 million

Feb. 4-6 or Feb. 11-13 LPGA Drive On Championship, Florida location to be announced $1.5 million

March 3-6: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore $1.7 million

March 10-13: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, $1.6 million

March 24-27: JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, California, $1.5 million

March 31-April 3: The Chevron Championship Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, California $5 million

April 13-16: LOTTE Championship, Hawaii location to be announced, $2 million

April 21-24: JTBC LA Open, Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, California, $1.5 million

April 28-May 1: JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California, $1.5 million

May 12-15: Cognizant Founders Cup. New Jersey location to be announced, $3 million

May 25-29: Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada $1.5 million

June 2-5: U.S. Women's Open, Pine Needles Lodge and G.C., Southern Pines, North Carolina, $5.5 million**

June 10-12: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey, $1.75 million

June 16-19: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan, $2.5 million

June 23-26: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Congressional C.C., Bethesda, Maryland, $4.5 million

July 13-16: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland C.C., Midland, Michigan, $2.5 million

July 21-24: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $4.5 million

July 28-31: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, $2 million

Aug. 4-7: AIG Women's Open, Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland, $6.8 million

Aug. 11-14: ISPS Handa World Invitational Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland, $1.5 million

Aug. 25-28: CP Women's Open, Ottawa Hunt and G.C., Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, $2.35 million

Sept. 1-4, Dana Open presented by Marathon, Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio, $1.75 million

Sept. 8-11: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio $1.75 million

Sept. 15-18: Portland Classic, Oregon location to be announced, $1.4 million

Sept. 23-25: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas, $2.3 million

Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Volunteers of America Classic, Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas, $1.5 million

Oct. 6-9: LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, The Saticoy Club, Somis, California, $1.8 million

Oct. 13-16: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, People's Republic of China, $2.1 million

Oct. 20-23: BMW Ladies Championship, Korean location to be announced, $2 million

Oct. 27-30: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei $2.2 million

Nov. 3-6: TOTO Japan Classic, Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan, $2 million

Nov. 10-13 Pelican Women's Championship, Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida $2 million

Nov. 17-20: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida $7 million