Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

Leona Maguire First Irish Winner in LPGA Tour History

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony.

“It’s huge for Irish golf,” Maguire said. “There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too.”

Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198.

“It’s a bit surreal,” Maguire said. It’s been 17 years in the making, and you kind of wonder if it’s ever going to happen. Just really proud of how I played all week, especially today. Dermot (Byrne) was incredible on the bag. ... Probably more relief now than anything else.”

Leona Maguire plays in the second round of the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony in Fort Myers on Friday

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Lexi Thompson was second after a 65.

“I played with Leona the first two days and she’s been hitting it amazing,” Thompson said. “I knew I had to make birdies to get even closer. ... She obviously played great again today and definitely well deserved. I think it will help her out a lot. She’s an amazing talent.”

Maguire had an early birdie and a bogey, then ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch from the seventh to the 13th. She also birdied the par-4 16th. Her closing bogey left her 1 over for the day on the four par-5 holes.

“I knew my game was close,” Maguire said. “I did a lot of hard work in the offseason.”

Sarah Schmelzel had a 64 to finish third at 14 under, Alex (72) was another stroke back with Stacy Lewis (68), Patty Tavatanakit (67), Xiyu Lin (63) and Brittany Altomare (68).

“Leona had a great day.” Alex said. “It was really awesome to watch her play. She really got into a groove there kind of like middle of the front and into that back nine, made a ton of birdies. So just had a push to try and keep up with her. Didn’t really work out, but that’s OK.”

More From Morning Read:
Distance at Core of Titleist's New Ball Offerings
31 Questions in Golf that Need Answers Right Now
Phil Mickelson Says PGA Tour's 'Obnoxious Greed' Has Created Threat From Rival Tour

Leona Maguire plays in the second round of the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony in Fort Myers on Friday
News

Leona Maguire First Irish Winner in LPGA Tour History

14 seconds ago
Harold Varner III plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course.
News

Harold Varner III Leads Saudi International After Birdie on 18

6 hours ago
kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

9 hours ago
Daniel Berger won the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach.
News

The Purse, Professional and Amateur Field, TV Schedule for the AT&T This Week

9 hours ago
USATSI_7273680
News

Jake's Last Hurrah Filled With Sentiment

Feb 4, 2022
Picture1
News

Zero Friction's Debut Golf Bag is a Clever Option for Golfers Who Love to Walk

Feb 4, 2022
416556-2022_Velocity_Dozen_and_Sleeve-b8fa8c-original-1643747839
News

Distance at Core of Titleist's New Ball Offerings

Feb 4, 2022
G-Tech_Ryder
News

G-Tech Apparel Turns Heat Up on Cold-Weather Rounds

Feb 3, 2022
brooks-koepka-phil-mickelson
News

Brooks Koepka Slyly Daggers Phil Mickelson's 'Greed' Comments

Feb 3, 2022