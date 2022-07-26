2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour returns to Detroit Golf Club for the penultimate event on the regular season schedule.

The scramble is on for PGA Tour players to position themselves on the FedEx Cup points list (the top 125 adjusted for LIV players), with the three-event postseason starting Aug. 11 with the FedEx St. Jude.

The event immediately before that is the Wyndham Championship, and before that is this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Six of the top 30 players in the world, led by No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, are scheduled to tee it up at Detroit Golf Club.

Also in the field are Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young, the runner-up at the British Open. Cam Smith returns as defending champion.

This is the fourth year of the event, which began in 2019 and replaced the Quicken Loans National on the schedule.

Purse

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has a total purse of $8.4 million, with the winner taking home $1,512,000.

Full Field

156 players

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Cook, Ben #

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Flores, Erik

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris +

Guthrie, Luke *

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole +

Hardy, Nick

Henley, Russell

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan +

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Joohyung +

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Limbhasut, KK *

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon +

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Naegel, Chris *

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff +

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Thorbjornsen, Michael +

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wolfe, Jared

Woodland, Gary

Worthington II, Wyatt +

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion