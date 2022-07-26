2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The scramble is on for PGA Tour players to position themselves on the FedEx Cup points list (the top 125 adjusted for LIV players), with the three-event postseason starting Aug. 11 with the FedEx St. Jude.
The event immediately before that is the Wyndham Championship, and before that is this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Six of the top 30 players in the world, led by No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, are scheduled to tee it up at Detroit Golf Club.
Also in the field are Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young, the runner-up at the British Open. Cam Smith returns as defending champion.
This is the fourth year of the event, which began in 2019 and replaced the Quicken Loans National on the schedule.
Purse
The Rocket Mortgage Classic has a total purse of $8.4 million, with the winner taking home $1,512,000.
Full Field
156 players
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Cantlay, Patrick
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cook, Austin
Cook, Ben #
Creel, Joshua
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Donald, Luke
Drewitt, Brett
Duncan, Tyler
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Flores, Erik
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Gainey, Tommy
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Gay, Brian
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris +
Guthrie, Luke *
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hammer, Cole +
Hardy, Nick
Henley, Russell
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoffmann, Morgan +
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kim, Joohyung +
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Limbhasut, KK *
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Love III, Davis
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon +
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Naegel, Chris *
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
O'Hair, Sean
Ogilvy, Geoff +
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Ramey, Chad
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Scott, Adam
Seiffert, Chase
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Thorbjornsen, Michael +
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Willett, Danny
Wolfe, Jared
Woodland, Gary
Worthington II, Wyatt +
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion