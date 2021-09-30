First Look: Adams Golf Reimagines Its Tight Lies Fairways and Hybrids

Tight Lies Reimagination
The allure of the Tight Lies line in 1995 was its look, the oddly configured clubhead shape with the trapezoidal sole. Hitting them off the tee or fairway brought a new sense of confidence. Through the years, there has been tweaks here and there, but this is introduction appears different.
Extended Face
One of the more notable changes is the face design, which Adams Golf describes as Extended Face. The top of the face has been heightened to create a more forgiving front, though the club retains a low-profile look and shallow face that was so appealing back in the day.
Speed, Baby
Under the hood, the most significant change is the velocity slot, a slightly open cavity on the sole that a lot of brands are adding. The slot allows for more face flexibility, which increases ball speed and launch on off-center contact.
Availability
Sold individually, the Tight Lies fairways retail for $179.99, the hybrids for $149.99. Adams Golf sells the fairway package (both the 3- and 5-wood) for $329.98 and the hybrid package (3- and 4-hybrid) for $289.98. Also, the company offers a number of mix-and-match combos featuring the fairway woods (3 and 5) and hybrids (3, 4, 5 and 6).
The clubs are available now at www.adamsgolf.com.