First Look: Adams Golf Reimagines Its Tight Lies Fairways and Hybrids

Sold individually, the Tight Lies fairways retail for $179.99, the hybrids for $149.99. Adams Golf sells the fairway package (both the 3- and 5-wood) for $329.98 and the hybrid package (3- and 4-hybrid) for $289.98. Also, the company offers a number of mix-and-match combos featuring the fairway woods (3 and 5) and hybrids (3, 4, 5 and 6).

The clubs are available now at www.adamsgolf.com.