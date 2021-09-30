First Look: Adams Golf Reimagines Its Tight Lies Fairways and Hybrids

September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Adams Golf Reimagines Its Tight Lies Fairways and Hybrids

Twenty-six years since debuting the original Tight Lies, Adams Golf unveils the line's reimagination — with a few touches of modern technology.
Author:

Tight Lies Reimagination

402144-TB804_zoom_D-35ee84-original-1631831201

The allure of the Tight Lies line in 1995 was its look, the oddly configured clubhead shape with the trapezoidal sole. Hitting them off the tee or fairway brought a new sense of confidence. Through the years, there has been tweaks here and there, but this is introduction appears different.  

Extended Face

402143-EDITED AM20MWF_TB800_Tight Lies_LFS_OSN_08524_v2-280882-original-1631831151

One of the more notable changes is the face design, which Adams Golf describes as Extended Face. The top of the face has been heightened to create a more forgiving front, though the club retains a low-profile look and shallow face that was so appealing back in the day.  

Speed, Baby

402142-AM20MWF_TB800_Tight Lies_3Q_v2_900px-b298ee-original-1631831150

Under the hood, the most significant change is the velocity slot, a slightly open cavity on the sole that a lot of brands are adding. The slot allows for more face flexibility, which increases ball speed and launch on off-center contact.

Availability

402145-AM21MWH_TB804_Tight Lies Hybrid_FCE_v1-bbfb54-original-1631831202

Sold individually, the Tight Lies fairways retail for $179.99, the hybrids for $149.99. Adams Golf sells the fairway package (both the 3- and 5-wood) for $329.98 and the hybrid package (3- and 4-hybrid) for $289.98. Also, the company offers a number of mix-and-match combos featuring the fairway woods (3 and 5) and hybrids (3, 4, 5 and 6).

The clubs are available now at www.adamsgolf.com.

