Arizona State's David Puig to Make First Start As Professional at LIV Golf

The No. 9-ranked amateur had made two previous LIV starts this season and will get paid starting this week in Chicago.

Arizona State golfer David Puig will start cashing checks this week at LIV Golf's tournament in Chicago.

The 20-year-old Spaniard announced Monday on Instagram that he's turning professional, adding that he plans to complete his degree and continue living in Tempe, Arizona.

Puig was ranked No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He enrolled at Arizona State in 2019 and was a champion in just his fifth stroke-play start, winning the 2021 Southwestern Invitational by a record nine shots. He successfully defended the title earlier this year.

In his announcement Puig declined to say where he would make his pro debut, but on Monday LIV Golf released its field for this week's event at Rich Harvest Farms and Puig was listed.

Puig made two previous starts in LIV Golf events, finishing 40th at the inaugural event in London and 42nd in July at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey. Had he not been playing as an amateur, he'd have won $268,000 for those finishes.

He will play this week on the Torque GC team with captain Joaquin Niemann, Jediah Morgan and Scott Vincent.

The University of Texas won this year's NCAA men's golf title, defeating Arizona State in the match play final, 3-2. Puig won his match in 19 holes over Texas junior Mason Nome.