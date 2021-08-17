Best Bets, Sleeper Picks For Northern Trust's Powerhouse Field

The FedEx Playoffs begin this week, and it just might feature the strongest field of the season. Who are the experts watching? Our hosts break it down.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off this week at Liberty National, a par-71 with smaller-than average greens and an absolutely loaded field. While the playoffs aren't perfect, they do offer an exciting opening event. Who do our hosts like as best bets this week?

Rotowire's Scott Jenstad starts at the top with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter is also on Morikawa, who leads the FedEx Cup points race heading into this week. Ritter is also a big fan of Paul Casey, and he considers Daniel Berger to be underpriced in daily fantasy games. Jenstad also wonders if maybe -- just maybe -- Justin Thomas has found his form late in the summer and is ready to contend this week.

Among the longer shots, Ritter is back on Abe Ancer, while Jenstad likes Branden Grace and Jhonny Vegas.

But in the end there can only be one. Here are the hosts' one-and-done picks this week:

Scott Jenstad: Jordan Spieth

Jeff Ritter: Paul Casey

Jeff Erickson: Patrick Cantlay

Watch the video at the top, and hit the play button above to listen. Look for more episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.