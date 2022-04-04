Breaking Down Tiger Woods' Sunday Nine at Augusta National

From all accounts, the five-time Masters champion looked sharp while tuning up; still undecided on whether he will play in this year's tournament.

Tiger Woods played the back nine at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday afternoon. USA Today Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods played the back nine at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday after spending 20 minutes warming up on the driving range. This came after announcing earlier that he would be continuing his preparation for the Masters, with his participation in the tournament a “game-time" decision.

From the looks of things, Woods got off to a good start. His warm-up session was sharp, and although media was not permitted on the course to watch his practice round, the Masters website had access and reported it lasted a little over two hours.

After missing the 10th and 11th greens, he found the par-3 12th green, reached the par-5 13th in two shots. After finding a greenside bunker at the par-3 16th, Woods hit another tee shot to within a few feet. He hit perhaps his best iron shots to the 17th and 18th greens.

He spent a good bit of time off the greens getting a feel for chip shots and pitch shots. With Woods was caddie Joe LaCava and, later in the round, caught up and played in with Australian Cameron Davis.

Woods was expected to be at Augusta National on Tuesday afternoon for more practice. He is scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and the forecast is for inclement weather all day.