Brooks Koepka Leads by 2 in LIV Golf's Final Individual Event of 2022

The former World No. 1 shot an 8-under 62 and Charl Schwartzel is two back as significant individual prizes are still up for grabs.

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Brooks Koepka took a two-shot lead at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah on Friday after an 8-under 62 in the first round.

The American made eight birdies during an error-free round at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The former top-ranked player is trailed by Charl Schwartzel at 6 under. Hideto Tanihara, Peter Uihlein and Patrick Reed are a further stroke back.

This is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational event for both individual and team play. The final event of the inaugural season will be in Miami on Oct. 28-30 for the four-man teams.

LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, but this is the first tournament held in Saudi Arabia after previous events in London, Portland, Bedminster, Boston, Chicago and Bangkok.

Dustin Johnson has already clinched the LIV individual champion title and its prize of $18 million. The second and third spots—and their respective prizes of $8 million and $4 million—are still up for grabs.

The LIV Golf events have 48-player fields with no cut over 54 holes and feature $25 million in total prize money. Players who have been drawn to the large prizes have been banned from playing on the PGA Tour and European tour.