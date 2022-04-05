Skip to main content

Bryson DeChambeau Says Phil Mickelson Has 'Gone Dark'

At a Masters press conference Monday, Bryson DeChambeau was asked if he had talked to the three-time green jacket winner.
Bryson DeChambeau hits an iron shot at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

Bryson DeChambeau has tried to contact Phil Mickelson, with no luck.

Phil Mickelson is not at Augusta National this week, but that doesn't mean his name will remain out of the news.

Masters pre-tournament press conferences began Monday, and Bryson DeChambeau was asked if he had talked to his fellow long drive-loving cohort.

“I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark," said DeChambeau, who been scarce lately himself. "There's no contact.”

Mickelson has been off the grid for weeks after comments he made about the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and the PGA Tour. An apology released on Feb. 22 via social media mentioned that “(I) desperately need some time away” and that he wanted to “work on being the man I want to be.”

The three-time Masters champion was removed from the field list on March 21. It is not known whether or not he was suspended by the PGA Tour, though such disciplinary action would not apply to the Masters, which invites players based on qualifying criteria that include past champions.

DeChambeau has been fairly scarce lately himself, limited by a reinjury of a partially torn left labrum in his hip that was originally partially torn two years ago and a left-hand injury that was aggravated in a ping pong match. He says he's at 80% strength going into the first major of the year.

With a full slate of player press conferences scheduled for Tuesday at the Masters, and then Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley on Wednesday, it's likely that Mickelson will continue to be a topic of discussion.

