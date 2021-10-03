October 3, 2021
Former Captain Discusses How to Fix European Ryder Cup Team

Eight-time Ryder Cup player and former captain Bernard Gallacher talks all things Ryder Cup in this new episode.
In this episode, host Ann Liguori catches up with Bernard Gallacher on the Friday of Ryder Cup play at Whistling Straits, 8-time Ryder Cup player for the European Team and 3-time Europe Ryder Cup Captain, and he shares his thoughts on the importance of the Ryder Cup to the European team, the differences between the European team and the U.S. perspectives, the pressure of the competition, his most memorable Ryder Cup Captain's speech, and the magic of Seve Ballesteros.

