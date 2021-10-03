Former Captain Discusses How to Fix European Ryder Cup Team

In this episode, host Ann Liguori catches up with Bernard Gallacher on the Friday of Ryder Cup play at Whistling Straits, 8-time Ryder Cup player for the European Team and 3-time Europe Ryder Cup Captain, and he shares his thoughts on the importance of the Ryder Cup to the European team, the differences between the European team and the U.S. perspectives, the pressure of the competition, his most memorable Ryder Cup Captain's speech, and the magic of Seve Ballesteros.

More Ryder Cup Coverage on Morning Read

- Parting Shots from a Ryder Cup Where U.S. was Always Two Steps Ahead

- 5 Mistakes Europe Made That Left Them Shorthanded

- Dishing Out Grades for Every Player's Performance

- Video: What Made This U.S. Team So Good?

- American Red Wave Washed Over Europe

- Rory Swears in Emotional Interview, Apologizes

- DJ is First American to go 5-0 Since 1979

- US Wins Back Cup in Dominant Fashion

- Readers Sound Off on Brooks Koepka's Cursing