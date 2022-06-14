Jon Rahm Is Concerned About Ryder Cup Ramifications From LIV Golf

The defending U.S. Open champion understands players who have joined the upstart series, but hopes the biennial exhibition doesn't suffer.

Jon Rahm, who played a practice round with Rory McIlroy this week at The Country Club, is concerned about how LIV Golf's existence may shape future Ryder Cup teams. John David Mercer/USA Today

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Jon Rahm is not a fan of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, but is not holding it against anyone who decided to join, including his countryman Sergio Garcia.

Rahm, however, is concerned about the new circuit’s impact on the Ryder Cup.

PGA Tour players are so far being banned from competing on the circuit, which would put their future ability to play in the biennial competition in doubt. So far, the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) has not commented about the status of its players.

“I hope the Ryder Cup doesn't suffer,’’ Rahm said Tuesday at The Country Club, where he is defending his U.S. Open title this week. “l think the Ryder Cup is the biggest attraction the game of golf has to bring new people in, and I have such a good time with him (Garcia) on the golf course and on the previous one in Paris.

“I hope we don't lose the essence and the aspect that the Ryder Cup is. That's one of my biggest concerns, to be honest. It's an event we all play for free, and it's one of our favorite weeks, win or lose. I think that says a lot about the game and where I wish it would be at.’’

The LIV Golf Invitational Series continues to be a subject of considerable conversation, even as the year’s third major championship is about to be played.

Rahm, who won the U.S. Open last year at Torrey Pines with a birdie-birdie finish, mentioned the Ryder Cup as perhaps suffering from the fallout.

“Well, are they going to be able to play Ryder Cup or not, the players that went?’’ he said. “In my mind, Sergio, even if he is not breaking 90, he's a no-brainer pick, right? So what's going to happen?

“You have quite a few young Americans. Bryson (DeChambeau) went, somebody that's probably going to be on the team in the future. Phil's captaincy is probably in question now, where the PGA stands on all of this.

“We don't know the European side of things yet. I have no idea what's going on or what's going on with the European Tour. In a worst-case scenario, I don't know what's going to happen. How many people may not be able to be around the Ryder Cup and things like that.

“Like I said, I think a week like that is a true essence of the game. That's where we all love to play.’’

As for LIV itself, Rahm said he understands why players are doing it. He gets the financial aspects. He said he would not comment on the Saudi backing of the Tour because “I won’t talk about politics. Those guys are golfers, not politicians.’’ And he’s not sure he embraces the 54-hole format.

“I consider that the PGA Tour has done an amazing job giving us the best platform for us to perform,’’ he said. “I do see the appeal that other people see towards the LIV Golf. I do see some of the — I'll put this delicately — points or arguments they can make towards why they prefer it.

“To be honest, part of the format is not really appealing to me. Shotgun three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It's that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that's been going on for hundreds of years. That's what I want to see.

“Yeah, money is great ... (but) truth be told, I could retire right now with what I've made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. So I've never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game.’’