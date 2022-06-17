Phil Mickelson Warmly Greeted in U.S. Open First Round, But Struggles With 78

Boston crowds were supportive and acknowledging of Phil's 52nd birthday, but he struggled at The Country Club just as he did in the controversial LIV Golf opener.

Phil Mickelson was warmly greeted around The Country Club but gave fans little to cheer about on the course. John David Mercer/USA Today

BROOKLINE, Mass – Amid numerous chants of encouragement, birthday wishes and pleas for acknowledgement, Phil Mickelson played his way around The Country Club – poorly – in the opening round of the U.S. Open to a mostly supportive audience.

While it might not have been the raucous, rambunctious scene Mickelson is used to seeing at a major championship, it was hardly adversarial either as there had been some conjecture that he would get an earful from Boston fans known, at times, for their venom.

But other than a few negative comments sprinkled throughout the day, it was closer to the usual Phil lovefest, minus the good golf.

Throughout the day, Mickelson flashed a smile and gave thumbs ups to those who called out to him. When he finished, a woman in the grandstand behind the 18th green said: “Love you Phil; PGA (Tour) can’t tell you what to do.’’

“People were great; loved it,’’ Mickelson said to three reporters in the parking lot before leaving the course. “People here in Boston always have created a great environment for sporting events. And they’ve been amazing for our golf tournaments. And today was no different. It was cool.’’

Mickelson, who shot 78 and celebrated his 52nd birthday Thursday, said he did not fear any kind of backlash in the aftermath of his decision to accept multimillions from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, where he played last week in the organization’s first event.

That negativity has come from elsewhere, including questioning last week outside of London and again here from the media. He has also been subject of intense scrutiny because he’s been involved with LIV Golf for the better part of a year, was highly critical of the PGA Tour, leading to the loss of sponsorships and a four-month exile from which he only returned last week.

Mickelson lamented putting last week in his first tournament since early February, shooting scores of 69-75-76 in the 54-hole event to tie for 33rd in the 48-player field.

It wasn’t much better Thursday. Mickelson needed 32 putts and hit just six of 14 fairways and only eight of 18 greens.

The 78 matched Mickelson’s fifth-highest score in the U.S. Open, this being his 30th appearance. He has a record six runner-up finishes without winning.

“I really enjoyed the test,’’ he said. “I think it’s a spectacular golf course, set up terrific. And I really struggled with the putter the first few holes just like I did last week. I’ll get in the groove. But it’s hard. I’ll get in the groove. I love this setup and I’m looking forward to having another chance at the golf course. I’m playing better than I’m scoring. And I enjoy another opportunity to take on this course.’’

Mickelson is now 32 over par in his last eight rounds in major championships, including the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship he won to become the oldest major champion. He missed both the Masters and PGA Championship this year as he took a four-month break.

