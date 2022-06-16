Rory McIlroy Out to Another Fast Major Start, Shoots 67 at U.S. Open

The world No. 3 opened with a 65 at last month's PGA Championship but faded. Might this start be the beginning to the end of his major drought?

Rory McIlroy opened with 67 on Thursday at The Country Club in a round only marred by a bogey on his final hole. John David Mercer/USA Today

BROOKLINE, Mass. – The conscience of golf has a lot on his mind these days, and winning a major championship is at the top of his list.

Rory McIlroy, 33, is fine with sticking up for the PGA Tour and the possible threat to golf’s well-being in the wake of considerable disruption by the LIV Golf Invitational Series. But McIlroy is competing in the U.S. Open, and it’s been a while since he’s won a major championship.

So while it seemed a bit out of character for McIlroy to angrily slam his wedge in the sand or later throw his club down the fairway, perhaps it is simply an indication of what it all means at this point as he began the U.S. Open on Thursday with a 3-under-par 67.

“Almost to remind yourself sometimes how much it means to you, as well,’’ McIlroy said when asked about showing his anger on the course. “Some of these reactions that maybe you saw out there today, whether it be hitting the sand on (No. 5) or the club throw on 9, you just have to be so precise and so exact at this golf tournament maybe compared to some others that any little thing that doesn’t quite go right, you’re sort of putting yourself behind the 8-ball.

“The margins are just so fine in this tournament, and I think you can sort of see that out there with some of the reactions.’’

McIlroy’s misfire on the 9th hole – his 18th – led to his only bogey of the day at The Country Club, where he shared the early first-round lead with David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and Callum Tarren.

Coming off a victory on Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open – where McIlroy made it clear he has found some extra motivation from the entire LIV Golf saga – he started steady, with six straight pars to open his round before birdies at the 16th and 18th holes.

He again made six straight pars to start the front side – aided by long par-saving putts at the second and fifth holes – then birdied the 7th and 8th holes to become the only player in the early wave to get to 4 under par. His dropped shot at the 9th dropped him into a tie for the lead.

“A really solid start,’’ said McIlroy, who 11 years ago won the U.S. Open ago at Congressional Country Club. “You'd take 67 around this golf course any day. Even though I'm standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it's a great start to the tournament. I felt like I did most things well today. I certainly putted well, and I hit the ball in the right spots, and I hit a lot of greens, gave myself plenty of chances. Just basically did everything that you need to do at a U.S. Open.

“Overall, really pleased about the start. That's now two majors in a row that I've started well, and hopefully just keep going from here.’’

Slow starts have been the problem for McIlroy in most majors since he won the 2014 PGA Championship. That year, he won the PGA Championship a week after capturing the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Since that victory, McIlroy has 15 top-10 finishes in major championships, including a runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Masters and an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship, where he opened with a 65 and was unable to sustain it.

“You feel like you're right in the tournament from the start of the week, which is nice,’’ he said. “I'm going into tomorrow with the mindset of 'let's keep it going,' rather than 'where is the cut line?' or whatever, if you don't get off to a great start those thoughts start to creep in, 'OK, what do I need to just be here for the weekend?'

“It's certainly a different mindset when you get off to a good start, and yeah, I've just got to keep it going.’’

Asked if there is more motivation because he is being deemed as the game’s moral compass, McIlroy said: “Not really. It’s been eight years since I won a major, and I just want to get my hands on one again.’’