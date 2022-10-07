Richard Bland, 49, Is Among Trio of Early Leaders at LIV Golf Bangkok

The Englishman opened with 65 alongside Eugenio Chacarra, nearly 30 years younger, and Branden Grace, who is bidding to become LIV's first two-time winner.

Richard Bland has made nearly $1 million in five LIV starts and after one round in Bangkok could be on his way to much more. Kittinun Rodsupan/AP Photo

BANGKOK — Richard Bland produced one of the feel-good golf stories of the pandemic. He also found himself amid controversy, becoming one of the first players to commit to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The Englishman, who won the 2020 British Masters for his first victory on the European Tour after more than 20 years and 400 starts, also admitted that his decision for taking part in the controversial circuit was simple.

“I’ve been fairly upfront for the reasons I’ve done it purely is for the money,’’ Bland said. “I’m not ashamed to say it. Who wouldn’t at my age?’’

Bland, 49, signed what is believed to be a two-year deal with LIV Golf with guaranteed up-front money. And the paydays have been pretty good, too, through the five events he has played before the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, where Bland shot 7-under-par 65 on Friday to tie for the first-round lead with Eugenio Chacarra, who gave up his senior year at Oklahoma State to turn pro, and South Africa’s Branden Grace.

Nearly 30 years apart in age, Bland and Chacarra share the top spot along with Grace on the first day of the 54-hole event, which has a $25 million purse, with $20 million in the individual portion and $4 million going to the winner.

For either Bland or Chacarra—who only turned pro in June—that would be an immense payday. Grace knows all about it as he is bidding to become the first player to win twice on the LIV Series. He won the second event outside of Portland in early July.

Earlier this year, Bland said the decision to join LIV Golf came easier because had the opportunity to make “the next stage of my life extremely comfortable.’’

Bland earned $232,000 for his T17 finish at the first LIV event in London, and followed with a T27 in Portland and $161,000 and then a T40 at Bedminster, where he made $135,000. A T18 at the Boston event meant $215,333 and he followed that with an identical finish at the Chicago event and another $215,333.

That’s just shy of $1 million in five events.

Chacarra, 23, had originally intended to stay in school but changed his mind when LIV Golf made its offer.

“It was pretty easy,’’ said Chacarra, who is from Spain. “I love the format. It’s kind of the same as college, and I felt was I ready to turn pro. I thought it was the best decision for me and just to play with these guys and get experience and get my game better.’’

A shot back of the leaders are Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter after each shot 66, with five players tied for sixth at 66 including Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner and Kevin Na.

