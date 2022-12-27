Breakout Golfers to Watch in 2023: Sahith Theegala

In a new series, we look ahead to 2023 and players who are primed for a breakout. Next on the list: Sahith Theegala.

There were several breakout stars in 2022 (hello, Tom Kim and Atthaya Thitikul, to name two) but many more golfers look ready for prime time in 2023. In this series, we're highlighting names to know. Next up: Sahith Theegala. (Previously: Justin Suh | Chris Gotterup)

Why Sahith Theegala is a Player to Watch in 2023

Name: Sahith Theegala

Hometown: Orange, Calif.

College: Pepperdine

Why we’re watching: Sahith Theegala first became a fan favorite on the PGA Tour after he just missed out on a win at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. After a bad bounce on the driveable par-4 17th, the 25-year-old let a share of the lead slip away. It wasn’t so much the tragic moment that won fans over, but his reaction: Theegala was seen teary eyed as he was greeted by family members at the conclusion of the round. The scene showed a player with some serious heart.

Theegala’s emotional finish might have been what caught people’s attention in the first place, but it’s his innate talent that has kept him on our 2023 radar. The California native has an unconventional swing, but it works. He’s known for his ability to get up-and-down from everywhere and creative shot-shaping (fun fact: that creativity includes on-command shanks).

Theegala’s close calls for a maiden victory didn’t stop in Phoenix: The Pepperdine alum came in tied for second place at the Travelers Championship and recorded three finishes within the top-six during the PGA Tour’s fall swing. At the QBE Shootout, Theegala finally got a taste of victory, albeit a shared one with his partner in the team event, Tom Hoge.

“I got my PGA Tour card last year and my only goal or expectation was to keep my PGA Tour card,” Theegala said after the team win. “I've said it a lot, my dreams never really got past getting a PGA Tour card, so I'd be lying if I said I didn't exceed my own expectations.”

In 2023, the 25-year-old has some serious potential to not only exceed his expectations, but blow them out of the water.