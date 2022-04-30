Skip to main content

Southern Hills Pro Talks About His Day on the Bag for Tiger Woods

Cary Cozby caddied for Woods during his practice round in advance of the PGA Championship in three weeks.

Southern Hills CC head pro Cary Cozby described his day as fill-in caddie for Tiger Woods as the 15-time major champion dropped into Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday for a reconnaissance mission for the PGA Championship in three weeks.

Cozby talked with Michael Breed on his Sirius/XM Radio show, "A New Breed of Golf."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

News

Southern Hills Pro Talks About His Day on the Bag for Tiger Woods

By Morning Read Staff21 seconds ago
Minjee Lee is pictured at Rancho Mirage in April 2022.
News

Minjee Lee Leads by 1 Early Over No. 1 Jin Young Ko at Palos Verdes Championship

By Associated PressApr 28, 2022
Jon Rahm tees off during the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Jon Rahm Part of 6-Way Tie for Lead Early at Mexico Open

By Associated PressApr 28, 2022
Jon Rahm
News

Here Are Round 2 Tee Times For the Mexico Open at Vidanta

By Morning Read StaffApr 28, 2022
Grill Room Podcast
Podcasts

A Wire-to-Wire Win, A Wedding and Tiger Woods Talk 'In the Grill Room'

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.Apr 28, 2022
Tiger Woods is pictured before the 2022 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Visits Tulsa, Oklahoma, In Advance of the PGA Championship

By Bob HarigApr 28, 2022
Jon Rahm is pictured at the 2022 Masters.
News

Jon Rahm Jumps Out to Fast Start at Mexico Open

By John SchwarbApr 28, 2022
Scottie Scheffler threw out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game on April 27, 2022.
News

Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Throws First Pitch at Texas Rangers Game

By John SchwarbApr 28, 2022
abraham-ancer-wgc-fed-ex
News

Here Are TV Times for the Mexico Open and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Morning Read StaffApr 27, 2022