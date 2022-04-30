Southern Hills Pro Talks About His Day on the Bag for Tiger Woods

Cary Cozby caddied for Woods during his practice round in advance of the PGA Championship in three weeks.

Southern Hills CC head pro Cary Cozby described his day as fill-in caddie for Tiger Woods as the 15-time major champion dropped into Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday for a reconnaissance mission for the PGA Championship in three weeks.

Cozby talked with Michael Breed on his Sirius/XM Radio show, "A New Breed of Golf."