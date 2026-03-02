Nico Echavarria Steals Cognizant Classic As Shane Lowry Collapses Late

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Nico Echavarria had just parred the par-4 16th hole, trailing leader Shane Lowry by three strokes in the final round of the Cognizant Classic. Then, he was given information that changed everything.

NBC personnel told the 31-year-old Colombian that Lowry, playing in the group behind, splashed his tee shot. So he looked back and saw Lowry’s caddie running down the fairway to get the yardage as the Northern Irishman took a drop.

“I figured it was probably going to be a double bogey [for Lowry],” Echavarria said. “That would put me one back.”

Therefore, he still had a chance.

On the ensuing par-3 17th, Echavarria pushed his tee shot to 10 feet, with the wind keeping the ball from trickling into the water. Then, walking to the green, his caddie told him, ‘You’re putting for birdie now. It’s the easiest putt you can have on the green; let's make this thing.’”

He’d do just that, emphatically pumping his fist afterward as the crowd roared.

Closing The Bear Trap in style‼️



Nico Echavarria rolls in a birdie at the 17th and is now tied for the lead @The_Cognizant.



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Hli2bKkk26 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2026

Lowry didn’t seem too worried. As he waited on the tee box for the group ahead to finish putting, he chatted with his playing partner, Austin Smotherman, even cracking a smile. But that optimism wouldn’t last. The 2019 British Open champion’s tee shot sailed right, failing to even sniff the green. In a flash, he was two back walking to the 18th tee box, needing an eagle to force a playoff.

Failing to hole a shot from the greenside bunker, that opportunity wouldn’t come. And Echavarria, with a final-round 66, had won his third PGA Tour title.

MORE: Final results, payouts from Cognizant Classic

“To be honest, no, I didn’t think [winning] was going to be possible with the three-shot lead that [Lowry] had,” Echavarria said. “But at the same time, the Bear Trap [PGA National’s grueling three-hole stretch of Nos. 15, 16 and 17] played harder today than any of the other three days, into the wind. And when that ball on 17 came up and it was pushed and the wind was taking it, I lost a lot of weight.

“The good thing is [the tee shot on No. 17] was hit solid, so the push carried enough, but it, it didn’t even pitch on the green. It pitched a few inches off the green, but I’m happy it stayed there.”

Lowry, meanwhile, was rolling all day, until he wasn’t. A chip-in for birdie on No. 9. An eagle on No. 10. And two more birdies on Nos. 12 and 13.

In 2023, he said of the Bear Trap, “You just try and hit the best shots you can and keep it away from the water and manage yourself around those holes.” But that wasn’t the case today. He played those holes at 4 over par, enough to wipe away what would have been his first Tour title since the 2024 Zurich Classic and first solo win since the 2019 British Open.

“I’m obviously extremely disappointed,” Lowry said after a final-round 69. “I had the tournament in my hands, and I threw it away. What more can I say? That’s twice this year now so far. I’m getting good at it.”

Lowry was referring to his first start of the year, the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational . Leading by a stroke on the final hole that day, he splashed a chip from the greenside bunker to finish third.

And the scar tissue at PGA National, just a few miles from his home in Jupiter, is well documented. He had three consecutive top 5s here from 2022 through 2024 and an 11th-place finish a year ago. But, until today, none stuck out more than 2022, when he needed a birdie on the closing par-5 to force a playoff, but a torrential downpour came just as he walked to the tee, and his drive went just 241 yards.

Shane Lowry was left dumbfounded at the 17th hole Sunday after a second straight tee shot in the water. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Today was different, though.

“I’d say I was beaten that day,” the 38-year-old said, “but I beat myself today.”

Even Smotherman, who finished T2 with Lowry and Taylor Moore, couldn’t believe it.

“The unravel, it’s uncharacteristic of Shane,” he said. “Major champion, but it’s just a testament to what this game is like. You have to stay in it for 72 holes. That's why I might have been six back or four back, five back, but that’s why this stretch of holes coming down are so exciting. I got to watch Nico’s putt and the fist pump from the tee on 17. I don’t know what he's doing, hitting it right of that pin, but that’s pretty sick.”

So what unfolded Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens evokes the question: Did Echavarria win the tournament, or did Lowry lose it? That’s up to the court of public opinion, but Echavarria was the one hoisting the trophy in the basking daylight after 72 holes.

