2026 Cognizant Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour’s Florida Swing kicks off this week with its annual stop at PGA National and the Cognizant Classic. It’s offering a $9.6 million purse, with $1.728 million to the winner.

After a run of West Coast signature events, the Cognizant lands in a tricky spot on the calendar and no top-25 players are in the field. Ryand Gerard, at 26, is the highest entrant. It’s sparked chatter that the event could be on the chopping block as the Tour considers changes to its schedule.

Brooks Koepka lives nearby and is in the field for his third event since returning to the PGA Tour, and he said earlier this week that he’s eager for opportunity to get back into contention. Gerard entered as the betting favorite, but our experts say that given the largely unproven field, this event seems wide open. Austin Smotherman shot an opening-round 62 to grab the early lead. You can follow the action all weekend on our leaderboard.

Here are the final payouts from the 2026 Cognizant Classic. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 Cognizant Classic final payouts

Win: $1,728,000

2: $1,046,400

3: $662,400

4: $470,400

5: $393,600

6: $348,000

7: $324,000

8: $300,000

9: $280,800

10: $261,600

11: $242,400

12: $223,200

13: $204,000

14: $184,800

15: $175,200

16: $165,600

17: $156,000

18: $146,400

19: $136,800

20: $127,200

21: $117,600

22: $108,000

23: $100,320

24: $92,640

25: $84,960

26: $77,280

27: $74,400

28: $71,520

29: $68,640

30: $65,760

31: $62,880

32: $60,000

33: $57,120

34: $54,720

35: $52,320

36: $49,920

37: $47,520

38: $45,600

39: $43,680

40: $41,760

41: $39,840

42: $37,920

43: $36,000

44: $34,080

45: $32,160

46: $30,240

47: $28,320

48: $26,784

49: $25,440

50: $24,672

51: $24,096

52: $23,520

53: $23,136

54: $22,752

55: $22,560

56: $22,368

57: $22,176

58: $21,984

59: $21,792

60: $21,600

61: $21,408

62: $21,216

63: $21,024

64: $20,832

65: $20,640

