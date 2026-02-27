2026 Cognizant Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour’s Florida Swing kicks off this week with its annual stop at PGA National and the Cognizant Classic. It’s offering a $9.6 million purse, with $1.728 million to the winner.
After a run of West Coast signature events, the Cognizant lands in a tricky spot on the calendar and no top-25 players are in the field. Ryand Gerard, at 26, is the highest entrant. It’s sparked chatter that the event could be on the chopping block as the Tour considers changes to its schedule.
Brooks Koepka lives nearby and is in the field for his third event since returning to the PGA Tour, and he said earlier this week that he’s eager for opportunity to get back into contention. Gerard entered as the betting favorite, but our experts say that given the largely unproven field, this event seems wide open. Austin Smotherman shot an opening-round 62 to grab the early lead. You can follow the action all weekend on our leaderboard.
Here are the final payouts from the 2026 Cognizant Classic. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 Cognizant Classic final payouts
Win: $1,728,000
2: $1,046,400
3: $662,400
4: $470,400
5: $393,600
6: $348,000
7: $324,000
8: $300,000
9: $280,800
10: $261,600
11: $242,400
12: $223,200
13: $204,000
14: $184,800
15: $175,200
16: $165,600
17: $156,000
18: $146,400
19: $136,800
20: $127,200
21: $117,600
22: $108,000
23: $100,320
24: $92,640
25: $84,960
26: $77,280
27: $74,400
28: $71,520
29: $68,640
30: $65,760
31: $62,880
32: $60,000
33: $57,120
34: $54,720
35: $52,320
36: $49,920
37: $47,520
38: $45,600
39: $43,680
40: $41,760
41: $39,840
42: $37,920
43: $36,000
44: $34,080
45: $32,160
46: $30,240
47: $28,320
48: $26,784
49: $25,440
50: $24,672
51: $24,096
52: $23,520
53: $23,136
54: $22,752
55: $22,560
56: $22,368
57: $22,176
58: $21,984
59: $21,792
60: $21,600
61: $21,408
62: $21,216
63: $21,024
64: $20,832
65: $20,640
