PGA Champ Aaron Rai Heartwarmingly Explains How Much His Wife Means to Him and His Golf: ‘I’m So Lucky’

Ever since Aaron Rai won his first major last Sunday at the PGA Championship, golf fans have been enthralled by him and his wife’s, Gaurika Bishnoi, story and relationship.

What makes the Rais’ story so cool is that the couple actually met at a golf tournament back in 2018 as Gaurika is also a professional golfer. She plays on the Ladies European Tour and has even won eight times in India. Rai has even admitted in the past that his wife beats him on the golf course pretty often. Most recently, she competed in the Par-3 contest ahead of the Masters, and she stunned audiences with her incredible shots.

FYI, Aaron Rai's wife is a better golfer than you. pic.twitter.com/feegSQjrmm — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 17, 2026

They are truly each other’s No. 1 fans. A fan captured a video of Gaurika’s reaction to her husband’s massive putt on Hole 17, which essentially sealed him the PGA Championship win. She celebrated with Rai after he finished the round officially, too. They were seen hugging in an emotional moment on the course.

While it may seem to fans that the Rais’ marriage is built off of and thrives off of golf, the couple makes sure to distance themselves from the sport in their personal lives. Rai opened up about their marriage on Thursday when speaking on the Pat McAfee Show.

“We do a really good job of [distancing golf in our conversations],” Rai started. “She’s been around the game a really long time, but I think she has a more balanced perspective on life than I do. I think I’m definitely more tilted towards golf. I think that balance that she has and consistently reminds me of helps golf not dominate our lives, and it definitely doesn’t dominate our conversations. So, I think she’s great in bringing that balance away from the course.

“Naturally, golf is a really big part of our lives. We’re traveling nearly every week as a result of it. She can again put that hat on extremely well when it comes to advice, when it comes to decisions. We practice a lot together back in Jacksonville, which is where we live. There’s just a really nice blend of life and golf that goes into our partnership. It’s beautiful, I’m so lucky. Sometimes I still can’t get my head around how lucky I am to have found a woman like her.”

"My wife has been around the game of golf for a very long time..



She definitely has a more balanced perspective on life than I do..



She's great in bringing that balance away from the course" ~ Aaron Rai #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MbnVNw0kMK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 21, 2026

Is anyone else crying in here? Or just us?

McAfee’s crew might have been. The host emphasized how “cute” it was for Rai to praise his wife in these ways. Sports couple goals, for sure.

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