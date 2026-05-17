PGA Championship Final Round Live Updates, Scores: Big Names Chasing Alex Smalley

The final round of the 2026 PGA Championship is underway, and it should be a fun one with a ton of big names in contention.

Leading the way is 29-year-old Alex Smalley, who starts the day with a two-shot lead after firing a 3-under 67 in the third round.

A number of big names, including Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy, are right on Smalley’s heels. Follow all of today’s action with our live blog below.

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