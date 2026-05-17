PGA Championship Final Round Live Updates, Scores: Big Names Chasing Alex Smalley
The final round of the 2026 PGA Championship is underway, and it should be a fun one with a ton of big names in contention.
Leading the way is 29-year-old Alex Smalley, who starts the day with a two-shot lead after firing a 3-under 67 in the third round.
A number of big names, including Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy, are right on Smalley’s heels. Follow all of today’s action with our live blog below.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt