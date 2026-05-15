PGA Championship Round 2 Live Updates, Scores: Scottie Scheffler Looking to Break Away From the Pack

The second round of the PGA Championship is underway at Aronimink and there’s a familiar name at the top—Scottie Scheffler. The No. 1 player in the world enters the day in a tie for first with a number of players after firing a 3-under 67 on Thursday.

Now we’ll look to see if Scheffler can make a bigger move on Friday and break away from the pack at the top. He will start his second round at 8:40 a.m. ET on the 10th tee.

Follow all of today’s action in our live blog below.

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