PGA Championship Round 2 Live Updates, Scores: Scottie Scheffler Looking to Break Away From the Pack
The second round of the PGA Championship is underway at Aronimink and there’s a familiar name at the top—Scottie Scheffler. The No. 1 player in the world enters the day in a tie for first with a number of players after firing a 3-under 67 on Thursday.
Now we’ll look to see if Scheffler can make a bigger move on Friday and break away from the pack at the top. He will start his second round at 8:40 a.m. ET on the 10th tee.
Follow all of today’s action in our live blog below.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt