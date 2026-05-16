PGA Championship Round 3 Live Updates, Scores: Rory McIlroy Making a Charge at Aronimink
The third round of the PGA Championship is off and running at Aronimink and a familiar name is making a charge on Saturday—Rory McIlroy. The No. 2 player in the world has made five birdies so far and is currently a shot back of the leaders who haven’t started their rounds yet.
Will McIlroy be able to make up even more ground? Will Scottie Scheffler, who is two shots back, make a run? Will the leaders, Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy, be able to distance themselves from the field?
We’re about to find out the answers to all of those questions. Follow all of today’s action with our live blog below.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt