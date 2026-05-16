PGA Championship Round 3 Live Updates, Scores: Rory McIlroy Making a Charge at Aronimink

The third round of the PGA Championship is off and running at Aronimink and a familiar name is making a charge on Saturday—Rory McIlroy. The No. 2 player in the world has made five birdies so far and is currently a shot back of the leaders who haven’t started their rounds yet.

Will McIlroy be able to make up even more ground? Will Scottie Scheffler, who is two shots back, make a run? Will the leaders, Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy, be able to distance themselves from the field?

We’re about to find out the answers to all of those questions. Follow all of today’s action with our live blog below.

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