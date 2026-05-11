Adam Scott Has Quietly Moved Into Second Place an All-Time Major Championship List

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — For those of a certain age, you might recall the 2001 British Open at Royal Lytham in England, where David Duval won his one and only major championship—and what turned out to be the last of his 13 PGA Tour titles.

The event was also notable for the unfortunate mistake made by Ian Woosnam, who began the day in a four-way tie for the lead, only to discover a 15th club in his bag on the second tee (the first hole at Royal Lytham is a par 3) which led to a two-shot penalty and a tumble down the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods tied for 25th that week in a rare poor major performance for that time, having completed the “Tiger Slam” earlier that year at the Masters.

And Adam Scott tied for 47th.

Then then-somewhat unknown Australian was playing in just his second major championship, the first coming a year earlier at St Andrews, where he missed the cut. Having turned pro a year earlier after a short stint at UNLV, Scott was embarking on an unforeseen journey.

After qualifying for the Open that year, Scott has not missed a major championship since, managing a run of 25 straight years of playing in all of the game’s biggest tournament, a feat surpassed by just one other player in the game’s history.

When he tees off this week in the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, Scott will be playing in his 99th consecutive major championship, with a start at next month’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock all but assured of getting him to the magic number of 100.

“I don't know what to make of it,” Scott, 45, said recently when asked about the impending milestone. “I mean, part of me doesn't want to be the guy yet who just has all these other things that aren't based around winning events. I would rather win some stuff, and let's celebrate winning the U.S. Open than just playing in it.

“I feel like that, but I can give myself a pat on the back for hanging in there and playing all these events. I think there's some luck in it, but I think I've had generally great advice around me from a physical and training standpoint that's kept me healthy and pretty much injury free. I don't really have niggles and things that are concerning.”

The only player to compete in 100 consecutive major championships or more is Jack Nicklaus, whose nearly 36-year run of 146 consecutive starting at the 1962 Masters is remarkable.

Nicklaus, who won 18 major championships, never missed a major throughout the 1970s and 1980s. His run finally ended following the 1998 U.S. Open when he was 58 years old as he decided to have hip replacement surgery. Nicklaus tied for sixth that year at the Masters and played his last major in 2005 at the Open.

Why Adam Scott’s streak is just as impressive as Nicklaus

Scott’s lone major championship victory came at the 2013 Masters, and his longevity is remarkable in that he does not have the exemptions that come with winning the other majors.

He is exempt for life at Augusta National for that Masters victory, but since his exemption for winning it expired after five years at the other majors, Scott has needed to qualify for them. That’s no easy task, since a relatively small run of poor play or injury could’ve derailed him.

Typically a ranking within the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking assures a spot in the majors, but two years ago, Scott was outside the top 60 for U.S. Open qualification and entered final qualifying, a 36-hole event that he played in Ohio.

He ended up losing in a playoff to fellow Aussie Cam Davis but was added to the field as an alternate, which kept his streak alive.

Scott triumphed in sudden death at the 2013 Masters for his lone major title. | Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

The only other time he can recall nearly missing a major was at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torry Pines. Scott suffered a hand injury when it got caught in a door and he was unsure if he would be able to play.

Grouped with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for the first two rounds—Scott was ranked third in the world at the time and the USGA put the top three players together—Scott tied for 26th as Woods went on to win his 14th major in a playoff.

“I broke a bone in my hand, but I played,” Scott said. “And it was okay. I don't think it was dicey but could have been worse. One close call.”

Woods has yet to play in 100 majors as a professional. Mickelson surpassed 100 but didn’t get beyond 52 in a row. Sergio Garcia reached 82 straight and then missed the 2020 Masters due to COVID-19. After that, Garcia played in 11 more in a row.

The point is: 100 in a row is impressive.

“It's not only maintaining your health but maintaining that level of play,” said Jordan Spieth, who has played 51 in a row dating to the 2013 U.S. Open. “What a testament to being healthy, doing things the right way, and then being that good for that long.

“The health is probably the hardest part because there's obviously a number of guys who—some of the best players to ever play the game that you would have thought would have made that list and didn't because they were out for injury. So it's amazing. It's something I'd love to challenge him on some day.”

Spieth, who has won three majors and is attempting to complete a career Grand Slam this week at the PGA, has more than 12 years of majors to go to match Scott, who last year contended at the U.S. Open and still approaches the majors while trying to win them. At 46th in the world, Scott will qualify for the U.S. Open based on being ranked inside the top 60 later this month.

“My head's still really in, like I should be able to compete and win these things, so maybe I don't see it as much of an accomplishment,” Scott said. “But I guess if you ask someone who is at two majors it seems like a long way away. I'll give myself a pat on the back, you but I would love to still win.”

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