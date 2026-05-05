The PGA Championship Field Is Here, With One Surprising Invitation
The PGA of America announced the field Tuesday for next week’s PGA Championship, the second major of the golf season, being played at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.
A total of 154 players were announced, with two spots left open for the winners of the PGA Tour’s two events this week, the Myrtle Beach Classic and Truist Championship, if they are not already in the field.
Phil Mickelson, who is not playing at LIV Golf Virginia this week due to undisclosed family matter that has kept him from playing all year except for one LIV Golf start, is listed in the field. The two-time PGA champion last won in 2021 at age 50, becoming the oldest to win a major.
The PGA of America traditionally strives to have all the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in its field, and to that end world No. 100 Tom McKibbin, who plays on LIV Golf, was invited.
Another LIV Golf member could be considered a surprise invitation: Dustin Johnson. The 41-year-old two-time major champion has fallen to No. 468 in the world and his best finish this season in LIV is a T10 in Singapore. Johnson will make his 12th PGA Championship start but has missed three of the last five cuts including last year, with a high finish of T43.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, having won last year Quail Hollow.
2026 PGA Championship full field
156 players
Åberg, Ludvig - SWEDEN
Ayora, Angel - SPAIN
Berg, Derek - Duvall, WA*
Berger, Daniel - Jupiter, FL
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - SOUTH AFRICA
Bhatia, Akshay - Jupiter, FL
Bide, Francisco - ARGENTINA*
Blanchet, Chandler - Jacksonville, FL
Block, Michael - Mission Viejo, CA*
Bradley, Keegan - Woodstock, VT
Brennan, Michael - Leesburg, VA
Bridgeman, Jacob - Simpsonville, SC
Brown, Daniel - ENGLAND
Burns, Sam - Shreveport, LA
Campbell, Brian - Irvine, CA
Cantlay, Patrick - Jupiter, FL
Castillo, Ricky - Yorba Linda, CA
Cauley, Bud - Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Cink, Stewart - Atlanta, GA
Clark, Wyndham - Denver, CO
Collet, Tyler - Vero Beach, FL*
Conners, Corey - CANADA
Coody, Pierceson - Plano, TX
Day, Jason - AUSTRALIA
DeChambeau, Bryson - Dallas, TX
Detry, Thomas - BELGIUM
Donald, Luke - ENGLAND
Droemer, Jesse - Houston, TX*
Dufner, Jason - Auburn, AL
Echavarria, Nico - COLOMBIA
English, Harris - Sea Island, GA
Fisher, Bryce - Oregon City, OR*
Fisk, Steven - Sea Island, FL
Fitzpatrick, Alex - ENGLAND
Fitzpatrick, Matthew - ENGLAND
Fleetwood, Tommy - ENGLAND
Fox, Ryan - NEW ZEALAND
Fowler, Rickie - Murrieta, CA
Gabriele, Chris - Huntington, NY*
Geddes, Mark - ENGLAND*
Gerard, Ryan - Raleigh, NC
Glover, Lucas - Jupiter, FL
Gotterup, Chris - Little Silver, NJ
Griffin, Ben - Chapel Hill, NC
Grillo, Emiliano - ARGENTINA
Greyserman, Max - Short Hills, NJ
Gumberg, Jordan - Delray Beach, FL
Hall, Harry - ENGLAND
Harman, Brian - Sea Island, GA
Harrington, Pádraig - IRELAND
Hatton, Tyrrell - ENGLAND
Haynes, Zach - Bowling Green, KY*
Henley, Russell - Columbus, GA
Higa, Kazuki - JAPAN
Higgo, Garrick - SOUTH AFRICA
Highsmith, Joe - Lakewood, WA
Hillier, Daniel - NEW ZEALAND
Hisatsune, Ryo - JAPAN
Hoey, Rico - PHILIPPINES
Højgaard, Nicolai - DENMARK
Højgaard, Rasmus - DENMARK
Holt, Ian - Stow, OH
Horschel, Billy - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Hovland, Viktor - NORWAY
Hurt, Austin - Bainbridge Island, WA*
Im, Sungjae - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Jaeger, Stephan - GERMANY
Jarvis, Casey - SOUTH AFRICA
Johnson, Dustin - Jupiter, FL
Jones, Jared - Dublin, OH*
Kaneko, Kota - JAPAN
Katrude, Michael - West Palm Beach, FL*
Kaymer, Martin - GERMANY
Keefer, John - San Antonio, TX
Kern, Ben - Grove City, OH*
Kim, Michael - Dallas, TX
Kim, Si Woo - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Kirk, Chris - Watkinsville, GA
Kitayama, Kurt - Chico, CA
Knapp, Jake - Scottsdale, AZ
Koepka, Brooks - West Palm Beach, FL
Lee, Min Woo - AUSTRALIA
Lenahan, Ryan - New Hudson, MI*
Li, Haotong - PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
Lindberg, Mikael - SWEDEN
Lipsky, David - Las Vegas, NV
Lowry, Shane - IRELAND
MacIntyre, Robert - SCOTLAND
Matsuyama, Hideki - JAPAN
McCarthy, Denny - Jupiter, FL
McCarty, Matt - Scottsdale, AZ
McClure, Paul - Mobile, AL*
McGreevy, Max - Edmond, OK
McIlroy, Rory - NORTHERN IRELAND
McKibbin, Tom - NORTHERN IRELAND
McNealy, Maverick - Las Vegas, NV
Micheel, Shaun - Collierville, TN
Mickelson, Phil - Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Mitchell, Keith - Sea Island, GA
Morikawa, Collin - La Canada, CA
Mouw, William - Chino Hills, CA
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus - DENMARK
Niemann, Joaquin - CHILE
Noren, Alex - SWEDEN
Novak, Andrew - Sea Island, GA
Parry, John - ENGLAND
Pendrith, Taylor - CANADA
Penge, Marco - ENGLAND
Polland, Ben - Wilson, WY*
Poston, J.T. - Sea Island, GA
Potgieter, Aldrich - SOUTH AFRICA
Puig, David - SPAIN
Putnam, Andrew - Lakewood, WA
Rahm, Jon - SPAIN
Rai, Aaron - ENGLAND
Reed, Patrick - The Woodlands, TX
Reitan, Kristoffer - NORWAY
Rodgers, Patrick - Avon, IN
Rose, Justin - ENGLAND
Riley, Davis - Hattiesburg, MS
Saddier, Adrien - FRANCE
Sapp, Garrett - Cypress, CA*
Schaper, Jayden - SOUTH AFRICA
Schauffele, Xander - San Diego, CA
Scheffler, Scottie - Dallas, TX
Schenk, Adam - Vincennes, IN
Schmid, Matti - GERMANY
Scott, Adam - AUSTRALIA
Shattuck, Braden - Aston, PA*
Smalley, Alex - Greensboro, NC
Smith, Cameron - AUSTRALIA
Smith, Jordan - ENGLAND
Smotherman, Austin - Dallas, TX
Smylie, Elvis - AUSTRALIA
Smyth, Travis - AUSTRALIA
Spaun, J.J. - Los Angeles, CA
Spieth, Jordan - Dallas, TX
Stevens, Sam -Wichita, KS
Straka, Sepp - AUSTRIA
Sullivan, Andy - ENGLAND
Taylor, Nick - CANADA
Theegala, Sahith - Chino Hills, CA
Thomas, Justin - Jupiter, FL
Thorbjornsen, Michael - Wellesley, MA
Valimaki, Sami - FINLAND
Vegas, Jhonattan - VENEZUELA
Vermeer, Ryan - Elkhorn, NE*
Walker, Jimmy - San Antonio, TX
Wallace, Matt - ENGLAND
Wiesberger, Bernd - AUSTRIA
Wiseman, Timothy - New Albany, IN*
Woodland, Gary - Topeka, KS
Yang, Y.E. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Young, Cameron - Palm Beach Gardens, FL
* - PGA of America club professional
ALTERNATES
1. Homa, Max - Scottsdale, AZ
2. Yellamaraju, Sudarshan - CANADA
3. Hoge, Tom - Fargo, ND
4. Yu, Kevin - CHINESE TAIPEI
5. Meissner, Mac - Dallas, TX
6. Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT
7. Roy, Kevin - Lakewood Ranch, FL
8. Thompson, Davis - Sea Island, GA
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.