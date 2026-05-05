The PGA Championship Field Is Here, With One Surprising Invitation

The PGA of America announced the field Tuesday for next week’s PGA Championship, the second major of the golf season, being played at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

A total of 154 players were announced, with two spots left open for the winners of the PGA Tour’s two events this week, the Myrtle Beach Classic and Truist Championship, if they are not already in the field.

Phil Mickelson, who is not playing at LIV Golf Virginia this week due to undisclosed family matter that has kept him from playing all year except for one LIV Golf start, is listed in the field. The two-time PGA champion last won in 2021 at age 50, becoming the oldest to win a major.

The PGA of America traditionally strives to have all the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in its field, and to that end world No. 100 Tom McKibbin, who plays on LIV Golf, was invited.

Another LIV Golf member could be considered a surprise invitation: Dustin Johnson. The 41-year-old two-time major champion has fallen to No. 468 in the world and his best finish this season in LIV is a T10 in Singapore. Johnson will make his 12th PGA Championship start but has missed three of the last five cuts including last year, with a high finish of T43.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, having won last year Quail Hollow.

2026 PGA Championship full field

156 players

Åberg, Ludvig - SWEDEN

Ayora, Angel - SPAIN

Berg, Derek - Duvall, WA*

Berger, Daniel - Jupiter, FL

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - SOUTH AFRICA

Bhatia, Akshay - Jupiter, FL

Bide, Francisco - ARGENTINA*

Blanchet, Chandler - Jacksonville, FL

Block, Michael - Mission Viejo, CA*

Bradley, Keegan - Woodstock, VT

Brennan, Michael - Leesburg, VA

Bridgeman, Jacob - Simpsonville, SC

Brown, Daniel - ENGLAND

Burns, Sam - Shreveport, LA

Campbell, Brian - Irvine, CA

Cantlay, Patrick - Jupiter, FL

Castillo, Ricky - Yorba Linda, CA

Cauley, Bud - Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Cink, Stewart - Atlanta, GA

Clark, Wyndham - Denver, CO

Collet, Tyler - Vero Beach, FL*

Conners, Corey - CANADA

Coody, Pierceson - Plano, TX

Day, Jason - AUSTRALIA

DeChambeau, Bryson - Dallas, TX

Detry, Thomas - BELGIUM

Donald, Luke - ENGLAND

Droemer, Jesse - Houston, TX*

Dufner, Jason - Auburn, AL

Echavarria, Nico - COLOMBIA

English, Harris - Sea Island, GA

Fisher, Bryce - Oregon City, OR*

Fisk, Steven - Sea Island, FL

Fitzpatrick, Alex - ENGLAND

Fitzpatrick, Matthew - ENGLAND

Fleetwood, Tommy - ENGLAND

Fox, Ryan - NEW ZEALAND

Fowler, Rickie - Murrieta, CA

Gabriele, Chris - Huntington, NY*

Geddes, Mark - ENGLAND*

Gerard, Ryan - Raleigh, NC

Glover, Lucas - Jupiter, FL

Gotterup, Chris - Little Silver, NJ

Griffin, Ben - Chapel Hill, NC

Grillo, Emiliano - ARGENTINA

Greyserman, Max - Short Hills, NJ

Gumberg, Jordan - Delray Beach, FL

Hall, Harry - ENGLAND

Harman, Brian - Sea Island, GA

Harrington, Pádraig - IRELAND

Hatton, Tyrrell - ENGLAND

Haynes, Zach - Bowling Green, KY*

Henley, Russell - Columbus, GA

Higa, Kazuki - JAPAN

Higgo, Garrick - SOUTH AFRICA

Highsmith, Joe - Lakewood, WA

Hillier, Daniel - NEW ZEALAND

Hisatsune, Ryo - JAPAN

Hoey, Rico - PHILIPPINES

Højgaard, Nicolai - DENMARK

Højgaard, Rasmus - DENMARK

Holt, Ian - Stow, OH

Horschel, Billy - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Hovland, Viktor - NORWAY

Hurt, Austin - Bainbridge Island, WA*

Im, Sungjae - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Jaeger, Stephan - GERMANY

Jarvis, Casey - SOUTH AFRICA

Johnson, Dustin - Jupiter, FL

Jones, Jared - Dublin, OH*

Kaneko, Kota - JAPAN

Katrude, Michael - West Palm Beach, FL*

Kaymer, Martin - GERMANY

Keefer, John - San Antonio, TX

Kern, Ben - Grove City, OH*

Kim, Michael - Dallas, TX

Kim, Si Woo - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Kirk, Chris - Watkinsville, GA

Kitayama, Kurt - Chico, CA

Knapp, Jake - Scottsdale, AZ

Koepka, Brooks - West Palm Beach, FL

Lee, Min Woo - AUSTRALIA

Lenahan, Ryan - New Hudson, MI*

Li, Haotong - PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

Lindberg, Mikael - SWEDEN

Lipsky, David - Las Vegas, NV

Lowry, Shane - IRELAND

MacIntyre, Robert - SCOTLAND

Matsuyama, Hideki - JAPAN

McCarthy, Denny - Jupiter, FL

McCarty, Matt - Scottsdale, AZ

McClure, Paul - Mobile, AL*

McGreevy, Max - Edmond, OK

McIlroy, Rory - NORTHERN IRELAND

McKibbin, Tom - NORTHERN IRELAND

McNealy, Maverick - Las Vegas, NV

Micheel, Shaun - Collierville, TN

Mickelson, Phil - Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Mitchell, Keith - Sea Island, GA

Morikawa, Collin - La Canada, CA

Mouw, William - Chino Hills, CA

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus - DENMARK

Niemann, Joaquin - CHILE

Noren, Alex - SWEDEN

Novak, Andrew - Sea Island, GA

Parry, John - ENGLAND

Pendrith, Taylor - CANADA

Penge, Marco - ENGLAND

Polland, Ben - Wilson, WY*

Poston, J.T. - Sea Island, GA

Potgieter, Aldrich - SOUTH AFRICA

Puig, David - SPAIN

Putnam, Andrew - Lakewood, WA

Rahm, Jon - SPAIN

Rai, Aaron - ENGLAND

Reed, Patrick - The Woodlands, TX

Reitan, Kristoffer - NORWAY

Rodgers, Patrick - Avon, IN

Rose, Justin - ENGLAND

Riley, Davis - Hattiesburg, MS

Saddier, Adrien - FRANCE

Sapp, Garrett - Cypress, CA*

Schaper, Jayden - SOUTH AFRICA

Schauffele, Xander - San Diego, CA

Scheffler, Scottie - Dallas, TX

Schenk, Adam - Vincennes, IN

Schmid, Matti - GERMANY

Scott, Adam - AUSTRALIA

Shattuck, Braden - Aston, PA*

Smalley, Alex - Greensboro, NC

Smith, Cameron - AUSTRALIA

Smith, Jordan - ENGLAND

Smotherman, Austin - Dallas, TX

Smylie, Elvis - AUSTRALIA

Smyth, Travis - AUSTRALIA

Spaun, J.J. - Los Angeles, CA

Spieth, Jordan - Dallas, TX

Stevens, Sam -Wichita, KS

Straka, Sepp - AUSTRIA

Sullivan, Andy - ENGLAND

Taylor, Nick - CANADA

Theegala, Sahith - Chino Hills, CA

Thomas, Justin - Jupiter, FL

Thorbjornsen, Michael - Wellesley, MA

Valimaki, Sami - FINLAND

Vegas, Jhonattan - VENEZUELA

Vermeer, Ryan - Elkhorn, NE*

Walker, Jimmy - San Antonio, TX

Wallace, Matt - ENGLAND

Wiesberger, Bernd - AUSTRIA

Wiseman, Timothy - New Albany, IN*

Woodland, Gary - Topeka, KS

Yang, Y.E. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Young, Cameron - Palm Beach Gardens, FL



* - PGA of America club professional

ALTERNATES

1. Homa, Max - Scottsdale, AZ

2. Yellamaraju, Sudarshan - CANADA

3. Hoge, Tom - Fargo, ND

4. Yu, Kevin - CHINESE TAIPEI

5. Meissner, Mac - Dallas, TX

6. Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT

7. Roy, Kevin - Lakewood Ranch, FL

8. Thompson, Davis - Sea Island, GA





