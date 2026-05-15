Garrick Higgo Did the Right Thing Before His Second Round Tee Time After Being Late at the PGA Championship

Garrick Higgo became the story of the PGA Championship on Thursday when he showed up a minute late for his opening round tee time and was given a two-shot penalty for his tardiness.

On Friday, he made absolutely sure that he wouldn’t make the same mistake before his second round as he was seen standing near the tee box a good seven minutes before it was his turn to tee it up.

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Higgo, who has two PGA Tour wins in his young career, went viral on Thursday for what he had to say about his tardiness.

"I was there on time, but the rule is, if you're one second late, you're late,” he said after this round. “So if you think about it, I was there on time, if you know what I mean."

Well, he learned his lesson and was ready to go good and early on Friday. ESPN’s Mary Smith shared this photo of Higgo from behind the opening tee box:

Garrick Higgo is at the first tee at 12:36p today, seven minutes early. pic.twitter.com/IT0PAjjj4h — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) May 15, 2026

Now that’s how you do it.

Higgo had more to say about what led to his penalty.

"So the rules, if you're one second late, you're late. I was obviously there on time, but late, and that's a two-shot penalty, and you have five minutes from then until you are DQ'd," Higgo told Smith during a post-round interview on ESPN. "Obviously, it's unfortunate. I usually cut it fine. It was cold this morning, I was trying to stay as warm as possible coming off from the range. Yeah, I think it shows a lot of mental strength the way I just kept fighting, and it wasn't going to affect my swing or my putter.

"It is what it is. My caddie was on the tee box. I didn't have my watch on me. I didn't have my phone. I'm already in the clouds a little as it is. It just is what it is. I don't know what else to do."

Garrick Higgo sat down with @MartySmithESPN after his round to explain why he was late to his 7:18 AM tee time at the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/NlmkEnsWC2 — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2026

Higgo actually had a great first round despite the penalty, as he finished with a 1-under 69. If he had been on time, however, he would have been in a tie for the lead after the first round.

He started off his second round with pars on his first three holes and is still in the mix. Aldrich Potgieter currently holds the lead at 4 under.

Who is Garrick Higgo?

Casual golf fans might be wondering who the heck this guy is, especially after hearing his comments about his tardiness. Higgo, who is from South Africa, has been on the PGA Tour since the 2021-22 season. It didn’t take him long to get his first victory, as he won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in just his second start. He then got his second win in 2025 at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Higgo, 27, has played in 13 tournaments this year on the PGA Tour, with his best finish (T40) coming at the Cognizant Classic in February. He has missed the cut seven times so far this year.

Higgo is in a good position to make the weekend at the PGA Championship and if he does, expect him to arrive early for his tee times.

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