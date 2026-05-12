Here Are the LIV Golfers Competing in the 2026 PGA Championship

The last couple of weeks have been eventful for LIV Golf and not in a good way for players and fans of the league, as a loss of its primary funding source has left questions about LIV’s future and where the players may end up if the league ultimately folds.

That makes major championships all the more important for LIV players, as strong finishes can bolster resumes and wins could open doors.

This week at the PGA, 11 LIV’ers will have tee times. Here are the players, how they got here and their outlook for the week at Aronimink.

LIV Golfers in the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau

World ranking: 28th

How he qualified: 2024 U.S. Open champion

Best PGA Championship finish: 2nd (2024), T2 (2025)

Outlook: Looking to rebound after a disappointing missed cut at the Masters, DeChambeau is on a run of T4-2-T2 in the last three PGAs. Outside the ropes, his LIV contract is up for renewal and what he decides to do could shape the entire league’s future.

Thomas Detry

World ranking: 61st

How he qualified: Special invitation

Best PGA Championship finish: T4 (2024)

Outlook: The 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner jumped to LIV this year and is fourth in the season standings, and was invited to Aronimink off his world ranking.

Tyrrell Hatton

World ranking: 26th

How he qualified: 2025 European Ryder Cup Team member

Best PGA Championship finish: T10 (2016, 2018)

Outlook: The 34-year-old Englishman hasn’t played up to his level on LIV this year, sitting 17th in the standings with two top-5 finishes in seven starts, but was T3 at the Masters for his third top-10 finish in the last nine majors.

Dustin Johnson

World ranking: 471st

How he qualified: Special invitation

Best PGA Championship finish: 2nd (2019), T2 (2020)

Outlook: Even with two major titles to his name, the 41-year-old is a highly questionable invitee given his world ranking and sitting 27th in the season standings on LIV. Has missed cuts in three of his last five PGAs with a best finish of T43.

Martin Kaymer

World ranking: 1,160th

How he qualified: 2010 PGA champion

Best PGA Championship finish: Won (2010)

Outlook: Making the cut would be a feat for the 41-year-old German; he’s only made one in his last six PGAs. He is 52nd in the LIV standings and in the league’s Drop Zone, meaning he might be done after this year even if the league continues.

Tom McKibbin

World ranking: 108th

How he qualified: Special invitation

Best PGA Championship finish: T50 (2025)

Outlook: The 23-year-old Northern Irishman was ranked 100th when the PGA sent its special invitations and is making just his sixth major start and second in the PGA. Won the Hong Kong Open last November, which got him into this year’s Masters (MC) and British Open.

Joaquin Niemann

World ranking: 167th

How he qualified: Top 15 2025 PGA

Best PGA Championship finish: T8 (2025)

Outlook: Back after a solid showing last year at Quail Hollow, the 27-year-old Chilean hasn’t won on LIV this year after winning five times in 2025.

David Puig

World ranking: 62nd

How he qualified: Special invitation

Best PGA Championship finish: T60 (2025)

Outlook: The 24-year-old Spaniard is on the rise, having won the Australian PGA Championship last November on the DP World Tour and sitting seventh in the LIV season standings.

Jon Rahm will look to bounce back from a disappointing Masters. | John (Jack) Power-Imagn Images

Jon Rahm

World ranking: 20th

How he qualified: 2023 Masters champion, 2021 U.S. Open champion

Best PGA Championship finish: T4 (2018)

Outlook: The LIV Golf points leader has won twice this year but was a disappointing T38 at the Masters. As one of LIV’s top two stars along with DeChambeau, will continue to field as many questions about the league’s future as his play.

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 239th

How he qualified: 2022 British Open champion

Best PGA Championship finish: T9 (2023)

Outlook: Today’s Golfer reported that the 32-year-old Aussie has split with his longtime coach in a bid to try to stop a freefall that has seen six straight missed cuts in majors and consequently a drop in the world rankings.

Elvis Smylie

World ranking: 94th

How he qualified: Special invitation

Best PGA Championship finish: T72 (2025)

Outlook: The 24-year-old Australian is trending up, at sixth in the LIV standings after winning the season opener in Riyadh to become the first LIV player to earn world ranking points with a win. This is his fourth major start.

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