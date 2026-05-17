A Long Streak of American PGA Championship Winners Is About to End
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Three rounds of the 108th PGA Championship are in the books and your guess is as good as ours on how this might end.
Alex Smalley, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, leads by two shots and 21 players are within four shots of him—including a gaggle of major champions including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is five back.
And if you look at the flags on the leaderboard, you’ll plenty of Europe, Canada (Nick Taylor), Japan (Hideki Matsuyama) and Australia (Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee) in pursuit. Even a Chilean in Joaquin Niemann.
With that in mind, might a 10-year streak of American PGA Championship winners be in danger? That sounds like a topic for the SI Golf team to ponder, Fact or Fiction-style:
Ten straight PGA Championships have been won by American players. That streak ends Sunday.
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: FACT. There's a lot of potential for an international player to win. Jon Rahm, Ludvig Åberg and Rory McIlroy top the list. But if we're going to get an outlier, certainly Nick Taylor is capable and Matti Schmid and Aaron Rai are right there. While I don't discount American Xander Schauffele, I'm going with Rory at this point to get a second straight major.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FACT. I mean, it’s possible an American pulls it off, and there are plenty of contenders. But this thing is so wide open, and several international players are lurking (and leading). I’d hitch my wagon to Rory or Rahm as it stands now.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: FACT. Alex Smalley will have to sleep on a two-stroke lead and then hold off a slew of big names to win his first PGA Tour win of any kind. That’s a big ask. Scottie Scheffler is not that far off the lead, but he needs to pass 22 players in 18 holes. That’s also a big ask. It would not be surprising if Xander Schauffele wins, Patrick Reed has a legitimate chance, and there are a few other Americans lurking. But I’ll take my chances with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and the rest of the non-Americans.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: FACT. Now that the dust has settled from a crazy Saturday at Aronimink, I look at this leaderboard and don’t see enough American horses. Yes, Alex Smalley leads (h/t to our betting expert Iain Macmillan, who thought this was possible) but closing is something else. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are very worthy candidates but there’s also Jon Rahm, an improving-every-round Rory McIlroy and a first-major-hunting Ludvig Åberg, and come Sunday night I think one of those three Europeans hoists the Wanamaker.
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.
Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, “DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods” and “Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry.” He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.
Michael Rosenberg is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, covering any and all sports. He writes columns, profiles and investigative stories and has covered almost every major sporting event. He joined SI in 2012 after working at the Detroit Free Press for 13 years, eight of them as a columnist. Rosenberg is the author of "War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and America in a Time of Unrest." Several of his stories also have been published in collections of the year's best sportswriting. He is married with three children.