PGA Championship Round 1 and 2 Tee Times: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm Form Blockbuster Group

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Tee times have been released for the PGA Championship, and one group leaps off the page.

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm have combined to win 11 major titles and will be paired together in the first two rounds at Aronimink, starting at 8:40 a.m. ET Thursday off the 10th tee and 2:05 p.m. Friday off the 1st tee.

McIlroy, of course, won his second consecutive Masters last month and appears fresh and ready to take on the season’s second major. He owns a career Grand Slam, something that Spieth covets and will try for the 10th time to complete at the PGA Championship—he’s just trying not to think about it too much .

Rahm is one of two LIV Golf headliners in the field (there are 11 overall from the league ) and trying to get his major mojo back after a disappointing T38 at the Masters.

LIV Golf’s other top star, Bryson DeChambeau, is in a group with Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg and Rickie Fowler. DeChambeau shockingly missed the cut at the Masters, while Fowler comes in off a T2 finish at the Truist Championship and is peaking at the right time . That threesome will tee off at 8:18 a.m. Thursday off the 10th tee and 1:43 p.m. Friday off the first.

Defending PGA champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is playing with a pair of English major champions in Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, going off at 2:05 p.m. Thursday off the first tee and 8:40 a.m. off the 10th. Fitzpatrick beat Scheffler last month in a playoff at the RBC Heritage.

PGA Championship Round 1 and 2 tee times

Courtesy PGA of America

Courtesy PGA of America

Courtesy PGA of America

Courtesy PGA of America

More Golf from Sports Illustrated