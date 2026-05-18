Rory McIlroy Appears to Shout Back at Fan Who Heckled Him Late in PGA Championship
After a first-round 74 at the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy was asked to describe his day.
“S---,” he replied.
Two days later, getting back in contention, McIlroy declared, “I said no profanity today.”
The cussing returned on Sunday, though.
On the par-5 16th hole, McIlroy hit a tee shot into the right rough. Then, from there, the Northern Irishman found the greenside bunker, followed by a fan chanting, “U-S-A” at him.
Afterward, McIlroy turned to the gallery and was seen on the CBS telecast saying, “Shut the f--- up,” before seemingly pointing the fan out to security. It’s unknown if the person was ejected from the grounds.
McIlroy would go on to make par.
Of course, it was nothing compared to what McIlroy heard at the Ryder Cup. And “U-S-A” heckles aren’t uncommon toward European Ryder Cup players at Tour events, just ask Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.
Still, McIlroy was frustrated by his day, which was close to wrapping up. He began Sunday three strokes off the lead but failed to make the move he needed, logging 1-under par throughout the round.
“I think not birdieing the two par-5s and making the bogey at the drivable par-4 13th,” McIlroy said after his round. “To me, I felt like I played the golf I needed to play the rest of the way. If I birdied the two par-5s and turned that 5 into a 3 on 13, the day looks very different.”
Ultimately, McIlroy finished T7, five strokes back of champion Aaron Rai.
McIlroy’s next start will be in three weeks at the Memorial Tournament. Perhaps, a good week there will be devoid of any profanity.
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Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.