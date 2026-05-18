Rory McIlroy Appears to Shout Back at Fan Who Heckled Him Late in PGA Championship

After a first-round 74 at the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy was asked to describe his day.

“S---,” he replied.

Two days later, getting back in contention, McIlroy declared, “I said no profanity today.”

The cussing returned on Sunday, though.

On the par-5 16th hole, McIlroy hit a tee shot into the right rough. Then, from there, the Northern Irishman found the greenside bunker, followed by a fan chanting, “U-S-A” at him.

Afterward, McIlroy turned to the gallery and was seen on the CBS telecast saying, “Shut the f--- up,” before seemingly pointing the fan out to security. It’s unknown if the person was ejected from the grounds.

🚨🗣️ ‘SHUT THE F— UP!’ 🫨



Rory McIlroy loses it on a fan during his final round at The PGA Championship and appears to direct security to have them removed. pic.twitter.com/rlIxfPW9ln — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 17, 2026

McIlroy would go on to make par.

Of course, it was nothing compared to what McIlroy heard at the Ryder Cup . And “U-S-A” heckles aren’t uncommon toward European Ryder Cup players at Tour events, just ask Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick .

Still, McIlroy was frustrated by his day, which was close to wrapping up. He began Sunday three strokes off the lead but failed to make the move he needed, logging 1-under par throughout the round.

“I think not birdieing the two par-5s and making the bogey at the drivable par-4 13th,” McIlroy said after his round. “To me, I felt like I played the golf I needed to play the rest of the way. If I birdied the two par-5s and turned that 5 into a 3 on 13, the day looks very different.”

Ultimately, McIlroy finished T7, five strokes back of champion Aaron Rai .

McIlroy’s next start will be in three weeks at the Memorial Tournament. Perhaps, a good week there will be devoid of any profanity.