As Matt Fitzpatrick stood over his second shot on the 72nd hole of the RBC Heritage, leading Scottie Scheffler by a stroke, the fans took aim at the Englishman with a chant.

U-S-A! U-S-A!

This isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has heard this outside of a Ryder Cup. A month ago at the Players Championship, where he finished runner-up, he heard the same thing and joked that it was “child’s play,” compared to Bethpage Black.

Yet a recurring theme occurred on Hilton Head Island—and the reaction on social media was swift, calling the ‘U-S-A’ chants, in a non-team event, lame.

But it didn't surprise Fitzpatrick.

“Americans are incredibly patriotic, and I think that was amazing,” he said. “I guess the only issue is they just have shorter memories because we won [the Ryder Cup] in October.”

And Fitzpatrick welcomes the smoke, anywhere.

“It didn't get out of line in terms of no one was shouting on backswings or anything like that, which was great,” he said after topping Scheffler in a playoff . “I’m all for it.”

In fact, he might feed off it.

“Love the people—they’re supporting Scottie; that’s great,” Fitzpatrick said. “You want golf to have an atmosphere in my opinion. I grew up watching football. I’m paid so much money to be out there in front of those crowds, having them chanting at you every week, it’s great feeling.”

What did Scheffler think?

“I thought they were pretty cordial in terms of cheering for me and not cheering against Fitzy,” he said, “so I was definitely appreciative of that.”

Fitzpatrick compares it to an away team winning in the home of their biggest rivals. The Yankees winning in Fenway Park. The Tar Heels silencing the crowd in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Bears emerging victorious in Lambeau Field.

That only sweetened Fitzpatrick’s triumph.

“There’s no better feeling than coming out on top against that,” he said. “There isn’t a better feeling.”

Under one condition, though. As long as it’s respectable banter, which wasn’t always the case at last year’s Ryder Cup.

“The fans that have sort of spurred me [at Harbour Town],” he said. “It was nice to obviously win, but it never crossed the line. It was just loud. Just loud.”

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