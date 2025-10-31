PGA Tour Pros Reveal the Best Course They’ve Played in Competition
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from swings they envy to wild autograph requests to favorite tournament courses and much more. We think you’ll enjoy.
Today’s question:
What Is the Best Course You've Played in Competition?
“I love the Old Course [at St. Andrews], that’s a special place. I think Pebble Beach has the same vibe.” — Tommy Fleetwood
“My last round of golf would be at Pebble Beach.” — Ryan Palmer
“Augusta National, it’s a special place with a lot of great memories.” — Scottie Scheffler
“Augusta National is the ultimate in golf.” — Charley Hoffman
“I played Cypress Point in a college tournament, that’s pretty cool.” — Jordan Spieth
“TPC Sawgrass.” — Matt Kuchar
“TPC Sawgrass, Quail Hollow, Harbour Town.” — Webb Simpson
“Either TPC Sawgrass or Quail Hollow.” — Davis Riley
“Quail Hollow.” — Akshay Bhatia
“Either Torrey Pines or Pebble Beach or Augusta National.” — Taylor Pendrith
“Shinnecock Hills.” — Zach Johnson
“Harbour Town is very special to me.” — Davis Love III
“Royal Melbourne.” — Rickie Fowler