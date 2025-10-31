SI

PGA Tour Pros Reveal the Best Course They’ve Played in Competition

Sports Illustrated asked several Tour pros about their favorite competition courses, and the answers were surprising.

John Schwarb, Art Stricklin, Jeff Ritter

TPC Sawgrass gets a number of votes from Tour players as their favorite competition course.
TPC Sawgrass gets a number of votes from Tour players as their favorite competition course. / Michael Madrid / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics, from swings they envy to wild autograph requests to favorite tournament courses and much more. We think you’ll enjoy.

Today’s question:

What Is the Best Course You've Played in Competition?

“I love the Old Course [at St. Andrews], that’s a special place. I think Pebble Beach has the same vibe.” — Tommy Fleetwood

“My last round of golf would be at Pebble Beach.” — Ryan Palmer

“Augusta National, it’s a special place with a lot of great memories.” — Scottie Scheffler

“Augusta National is the ultimate in golf.” — Charley Hoffman

“I played Cypress Point in a college tournament, that’s pretty cool.” — Jordan Spieth

“TPC Sawgrass.” — Matt Kuchar

“TPC Sawgrass, Quail Hollow, Harbour Town.” — Webb Simpson

Justin Thomas putts on the 15th green during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Clu
Quail Hollow, host to PGA Tour events, the PGA Championship and a Presidents Cup, was another popular choice. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“Either TPC Sawgrass or Quail Hollow.” — Davis Riley

“Quail Hollow.” — Akshay Bhatia

“Either Torrey Pines or Pebble Beach or Augusta National.” — Taylor Pendrith

“Shinnecock Hills.” — Zach Johnson

“Harbour Town is very special to me.” — Davis Love III

“Royal Melbourne.” — Rickie Fowler

