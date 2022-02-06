Listen: How To Plan A Golf Trip to Ireland

Ann Liguori visits with Ireland's Alison Metcalfe and Niall Gibbons to talk Irish golf, including where to play, some hidden gems, the 2025 Open Championship and 2027 Ryder Cup.

Click the play button above to hear Ann talk with Alison Metcalfe, VP, Tourism Ireland, and Niall Gibbons, CEO, Tourism Ireland, on Ireland being open for tourism and a world-class destination for golf. More highlights from this episode:

Why there are so many Irish golf champions (such as Leona Maguire)

Royal Portrush hosting the 2025 Open Championship

Adare Manor hosting the 2027 Ryder Cup

Suggested hidden gems to play