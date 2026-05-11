Scottie Scheffler Has Been the One Constant in Golf Over the Past Two Years

This week marked the 100th episode of the Dan Evans Show.

It arrived nearly two years after episode one debuted on July 18th, 2024. The golf world has drastically changed along the way, and we were lucky enough to cover it all.

Starting at episode one, July 18th, 2024 also happens to be the last time that we saw Tiger Woods compete in a major championship. After playing in the first two days of the 2024 Open Championship, Woods missed the cut, sat out all of 2025 and has yet to debut in 2026 as he’s away from golf following his car crash and arrest in March.

So in 100 episodes, we’ve had one Tiger Woods major-championship round to discuss. Fortunately there’s been a lot of other things to cover.

The PGA Tour vs LIV Golf drama. At the beginning of our run, rumors of a merger swirled around the internet. Our old episodes are littered with talk of this potential merger.

Fast forward to episode 100, and I can’t remember the last time we even considered the merger to be a possibility.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the golf world over the past 100 episodes is the men’s World No. 1 golfer. Scottie Scheffler was the World No. 1 the first time we pressed record on episode one, and he remains there today.

But Scheffler hasn’t just been No. 1 for the whole show’s existence. If we started episode one two years before we originally did, he still would have been No. 1 for the entirety of the show. So among many changes, Scheffler’s dominance has been a constant.

If you want to see old show clips, our funniest moments over 100 episodes, and takes that didn’t age like we thought, tune in to this week’s special 100th episode of the Dan Evans Show, and catch up on past episodes at our home on SI Golf.

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