This Player May Be Ready for His Own ’Tommy Fleetwood Breakthrough’

With Tommy Fleetwood finally breaking through with a PGA Tour win last August, look for another currently winless player to soon end his drought: Max Greyserman.

Greyserman was born in New Jersey to a family that didn’t have an affinity for golf. Despite this, he and multiple siblings took up golf and played at a high level.

He played college golf at Duke University, and often played against the likes of Scottie Scheffler while moving through the ranks. Greyserman told Dan Evans that to this day, despite what the world rankings say, all of the top guys remain his peers.

After fighting through injuries on the Korn Ferry tour, Greyserman made his PGA Tour debut in 2024, and finished second in back-to-back tournaments that year, at the 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship. Just a month later, he earned a third runner-up at the ZOZO Championship.

Last season Greyserman notched two more second-place finishes, at the Rocket Classic and the Baycurrent Classic.

This marks five runner-ups for Greyserman in two seasons. If he continues to put himself in Sunday contention, a title can’t be far away.

To hear more about the life and career of Max Greyserman, watch the exclusive interview above and catch up with the Dan Evans Show on SI Golf.

