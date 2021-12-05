Listen: Warren Bottke Tells Sports Innerview What it was Like to Coach Young Brooks Koepka

Ann talks with Warren Bottke, the PGA Master Professional who coached Brooks Koepka from age 10 to 18 and helped him develop into a tour player. Bottke is the pro at PGA National Resort and Spa and was named a Golf Digest Best Teacher in Florida for the 12th consecutive year.

Bottke details when he knew Koepka could compete on the PGA Tour, the importance of posture/grip/alignment and much more.