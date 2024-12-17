Report: LIV Golf in Discussions With Fox for Broadcast Deal in 2025
LIV Golf may have a new television home for 2025.
According to the Sports Business Journal, the league is in talks with Fox about a broadcast deal for the upcoming season. Details of a potential deal are not known, nor whether it would include tournaments on Fox or FS1.
The story noted that Scott O'Neil, the expected new CEO and commissioner for LIV Golf to replace Greg Norman sometime in 2025, teed it up in the Crypto.com Showdown pro-am Monday in Las Vegas alongside Alan Gold, the head of sports media at CAA Evolution, and Jordan Bazant, the EVP of business development and media for Fox Sports.
The league's events have been broadcast on the CW network for the past two years with low viewership numbers, and the lack of a mainstream television deal has been widely viewed as one of LIV's biggest shortcomings.
LIV Golf's fourth season begins in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Its first four events will be in international markets with the first U.S. event likely not until April before the Masters. The schedule is expected to wrap up in August before football season.