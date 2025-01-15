Rory McIlroy Advised Countryman Not to Choose LIV Golf Over PGA Tour
Although LIV Golf has yet to make it official, Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin is expected to join the league and forego a fully exempt spot on the PGA Tour. And Rory McIlroy advised him against it.
Speaking in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of the Hero Dubai Classic, where he is the defending champion, McIlroy questioned the decision of the player who earned a spot on the PGA Tour for this year by earning the last exempt spot among the top 10 not otherwise eligible on the DP World Tour in 2024.
“I have known Tom since he was 10 years old, 11 years old and as soon as he got the offer, he rang me,” McIlroy said. “I just landed in New Zealand. And I told him multiple times over the course of December to sort of get a feel for what he was thinking and ... basically what he was going to do. And all I could do is give my perspective.
“I really like Tom as a person, as a player. I think he’s got a ton of potential. Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you’re thinking of making.”
McKibbin, 22, is from McIlroy’s hometown of Holywood, Northern Ireland, and plays out of the same club where McIlroy, 35, grew up. McKibbin won on the DP World Tour in 2023 and last year played well enough to earn a spot on the PGA Tour.
He would be joining Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII LIV team, which still has an opening.
Last week, McKibbin played the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi and declined to answer questions on the subject “out of respect” for the event.
McKibbin is scheduled to play this week in Dubai as well as next week’s tournament the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the UAE. LIV is scheduled to begin its season next month in Riyadh.
“I think working so hard to get your Tour card in the States, something that he did, to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement,” McIlroy said during a news conference at Emirates Golf Club. “I think what he is potentially sacrificing and giving up with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot, depending on how he would play ...
“If I were in his position and had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn’t make that decision. But I’m not him. I’m not in his shoes. He’s a grown man and this point and can make his own decisions. All I can do is try to give him my perspective.”
McIlroy suggested that McKibbin hadn’t made up his mind when they spoke.
“No, very open,” McIlroy said. “Very open to hearing my perspective and I appreciated him calling me to get it, as well. But as I said, at the end of the day, he has to make his own decision, and when he does, whatever way that goes, I’m always going to be a fan of his. I’m always going to try to help him in whatever way that I can.
“I think we all see the potential that he has and I definitely think he can be a top-10 player in the world. But obviously his ranking won’t show that for the next couple years if he makes one decision over another.”