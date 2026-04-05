Scottie Scheffler Welcomes New Baby Ahead of the Masters

Scottie Scheffler will be playing the Masters with a new perspective.

He and his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their second child, Remy, according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.

Their first child, Bennett, was born just before the 2024 PGA Championship.

A week ago, Scheffler, the world No. 1, withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open due to the impending birth of Remy.

Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion, arrives in Augusta having not played since the Players Championship three weeks ago. The 29-year-old began his season with a win at the American Express and has since made five starts. He is coming off results of T24 and T22.

And, reportedly, Remy is currently in Augusta, as his father prepares for the first major championship of the year.

Bennett has often been there on the 18th green after his father’s slew of wins in the past two years. Now, perhaps Remy will see the same treatment, too. Maybe even as soon as next Sunday, if their dad claims a third Masters title.

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