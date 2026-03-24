Scottie Scheffler Withdraws From Houston Open With Baby Expected

The Texas Children’s Houston Open will go on without the top player in the world.

On Tuesday morning, Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the 135-player tournament. He is replaced by nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar.

Golf Channel reported that Scheffler and his wife are expecting their second child. They welcomed their first child, Bennett, on May 8, 2024.

With only two weeks until the Masters, this withdrawal means Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion, likely won’t play until the year’s first major. The Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio follows the Houston Open.

Scheffler has played the past six Houston Opens, just a few hours south of his hometown Dallas, and has finished runner-up in each of the two editions.

The 29-year-old opened up his season with a victory at the American Express and has since made five starts. He is coming off results of T24 and T22 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.

The highest-ranked player in the field this week is world No. 10 Chris Gotterup.

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