Why Semi-Retired Lexi Thompson Is Playing LPGA Founders Cup This Week
Lexi Thompson stepped away from the LPGA full-time after the 2024 season.
Emphasis on the word “full.”
The 11-time LPGA winner was eligible for this week’s Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Fla., after ranking 50th on the 2024 CME points list. Therefore, Thompson decided to compete in the second event of the season, telling Sports Illustrated that she wants to honor the legacy of the LPGA’s 13 founders as the tour celebrates its 75th anniversary.
“The Founders are the reason why we’re able to be out here today and to be on the LPGA Tour,” the 29-year-old says. “Those are the women that founded the tour, so we’re lucky and honored to be able to tee it up here. And this is only about three hours from my home, so definitely an easy trip.”
Though her starts won’t be frequent, this won’t be the last time the LPGA sees Thompson in 2025.
“I definitely plan on playing a few more times this year,” says Thompson, who first won on tour in 2011 at age 16.
Thompson, however, isn’t the only semi-retired major champion teeing it up this week. Brittany Lincicome, who also stepped away from full-time competition in 2024, is playing the Founders Cup on a sponsor’s exemption just around the corner from her home. After this week, the 39-year-old will play the Chevron Championship and then likely a summer event, when her daughter doesn’t have kindergarten.
The golf bug never truly goes away.
“I knew I was coming back,” Lincicome said.