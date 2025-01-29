While Seeking a New Commissioner, LPGA Starts Season in Transition
The LPGA is entering its 75th season in a bit of a precarious state.
The tour is searching for a new commissioner after Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepped down following a three-year stint. Liz Moore, the LPGA’s chief legal and technology officer, is serving as the circuit’s interim commissioner as it looks for a permanent replacement.
Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam joined the LPGA in 1994 and has seen the tour’s evolution through six commissioners. And ahead of the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, in which Sorenstam is playing in the pro-am division, the 54-year-old Swede was asked what she would do as commissioner.
“It’s an interesting time for the LPGA,” the 72-time LPGA winner said. “I mean, I don't want to be the commissioner so I’m not—but I mean, if you have a crystal ball, we all want to be seen and heard, whether that's TV or any kind of exposure. The more the better.”
What should the new LPGA leader do to ensure that happens?
“I think when you look it's important to have somebody that can communicate,” Sorenstam said. “You have to communicate with a lot of people. I mean, you got the players, media, partners, the fans.”
World No. 1 Nelly Korda agreed with Sorenstam that the tour needs “people investing in us and seeing our product.” However, the 26-year-old has something else she would like to see the incoming commissioner try and change.
“When it comes to schedule, just the flow in it,” Korda said. “When we’re on the West Coast, having a flow in the West Coast schedule, having all our events kind of aligned so we’re not traveling from coast to coast in the U.S. I think with scheduling it’s just about making it a little easier for us with travel.”
Later in the year, for example, the tour goes from New Jersey to Mexico, to Wisconsin and then back to New Jersey.
Meanwhile, two of the seven events Korda won last year won’t be played in 2025. The Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in Los Angeles was canceled after its underwriter failed to make payments for the event (the LPGA says it hopes to reschedule later this year). Also, the Drive On Championship–Korda’s first win in her enormous 2024–was played at Florida’s Bradenton Country Club, but that site is now hosting the Founders Cup next month with the event being moved from New Jersey after Cognizant pulled its title sponsorship. The Founders Cup purse fell from $3 million in 2024 to $2 million this year.
Therefore, there’s no doubt the new commissioner will have their work cut out.
“It’s a complex job I think for a lot of reasons,” Sorenstam said, “but I have no doubt they’re going to take their time and find the right person. I think women’s sport is an amazing place right now. A lot of opportunity. A lot of upside in so many ways.”
Sorenstam added: “It’s easy to be a commissioner for a day and just point and point and point and then go. Hopefully, they have a search committee. They have hired some organization, a company, search firm. Fingers crossed that the right person will step at the right time.”
There’s still reason for optimism, though.
In 1950, 13 founders created the tour and tirelessly promoted the circuit in small American towns. The tour’s total prize money jumped from $50,000 to $200,000 in the first 10 years. However, a regular tournament didn’t offer a purse of $1 million until the 1990 Centel Classic.
In 2025, the LPGA’s 75th season will award a record $131 million.
“I think it’s a really exciting time to be a part of women’s sports, and particularly the LPGA Tour,” two-time major champion Brooke Henderson said. “I think the founders would be very proud of where we are today.”