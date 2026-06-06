How a Shoe Change and a Family Tip Helped Nelly Korda Climb Back Into U.S. Women's Open Mix

Maybe all Nelly Korda needed was to change her shoes?

Ahead of the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera, LeBron James gifted Korda a pair of Nike Victory Pro 4s. But after struggling through the first few holes of the day, Korda sent her trainer to retrieve her regular Nikes. Still, she shot 73.

The next day was much improved.

The world No. 1, trying to capture women’s golf’s most prestigious event for the first time after just three top 10s since 2013, fired a 67, the low score of the day.

That leaves Korda tied for ninth place, two strokes off of Allison Lee’s 36-hole lead.

"Best driver of the ball in the game at the moment"



- Bones on Nelly.@Ally pic.twitter.com/xgRAOOBDKt — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 5, 2026

“Definitely improved from yesterday, especially off the tee,” Korda said Friday. “Found myself in a couple more fairways than I did yesterday, and that just kind of helped me be a little bit more aggressive going into the greens.”

Besides maybe her footwear, what sparked the turnaround?

Korda said she was striking the ball well during her practice rounds, but suddenly, things went awry in Round 1, hitting nine fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation. So she sought out help from her sister on the practice range.

“A big shout out to my sister because she helped me,” said Korda, whose sister, Jessica, is a six-time LPGA winner. “I just tried to strengthen my grip a little bit. I just kind of keep laying it off at the top and I’ve been working on it—gosh, grinding on it for five weeks, and I can’t get it. I don’t know what I’m doing in my swing, so I just try to strengthen my grip.

“It felt super funky today, but I just trusted and went with it.”

The three-time major champion got off to a fast start with a birdie on her first hole. Then she added two more on the front nine and two on the back, with her lone bogey of the round on the par-4 12th.

Korda, on Friday, hit both 11 fairways and greens and 25 putts.

“I still hit a few out right today,” she said. “but it was much, much better. Got a little bit of something going. Still hit a few out right today, but it was much, much better.”

Yet it was still good enough to put her in the mix for her second consecutive major title.

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