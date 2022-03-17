Time to Trade-In: Upgrade your golf clubs, tech and more, for less

No matter where you’re looking to trade up in your golf bag this year, you can trade in your preowned gear and save some money in the process.

It makes sense that you’d want to trade in your golf clubs and tech for newer gear right before your season starts. With all the new releases this year, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your golf bag; one of the easiest is with UTrade-In™ from GlobalGolf.

Whether you’re looking for more distance, accuracy or even just an advantage against your buddies in your weekly matches, you’ll want to check out the latest drivers, irons, putters, golf rangefinders and more.

And the best part? With GlobalGolf, you can trade in your current set of golf clubs - or even just one club or a golf GPS watch - for the highest value and then use that credit toward your next purchase. UTrade-In™ is an easy-to-use calculator that can take a hefty chunk out of any price tag. Plus, you can send your gear in for free - it’s as simple as dropping off your clubs and tech.

So, take advantage of spring cleaning and put your previous models of golf clubs and rangefinders to good use. Leveraging UTrade-In™ is easier than selling them at a garage sale or online where you have to pay for shipping (and wait for a customer). You’ll get a higher value for your products at GlobalGolf and can immediately turn around and buy that new driver you’ve been eyeing - yes, for a lower price.

If you’re not sure what to buy with all your new credit, you can check out USelect™, a golf club selector tool, and UTry®, where you can truly try your golf products before you buy — like these top five drivers released in 2022.

Trading in your gear every season will get you the best deals on the latest clubs and golf tech. The newer the product, the higher the trade-in value, so you can easily own and play with the newest golf products every year. Who doesn’t want that?