Si Woo Kim Makes Wrong Turn Into Canada During the Rocket Classic

The Dan Evans Show: Si Woo Kim's wild mix-up

While in Detroit for the final edition of the Rocket Classic, Si Woo Kim found himself in a very unexpected situation.

Kim received an invite from Michael Kim to meet at a Korean barbecue restaurant in the area. The only problem was that there were two restaurants with the same name. While Michael was waiting at the location in the United States, Si Woo was unknowingly making his way toward the Canadian restaurant.

By the time he realized what had happened, it was too late. He was already at the border explaining the situation to officers.

Unfortunately for Si Woo, the officers could not let him turn around. He had to enter Canada before he could reenter the United States.

Reportedly, one officer asked Si Woo if he was “going to win this week,” and Kim responded, “If you let me through.”

Eventually, after more than an hour of waiting, Si Woo made his way back into the United States and joined Michael for dinner.

Kim went on to finish T42 in the tournament after the bizarre international detour earlier in the week.