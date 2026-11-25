Growing women's golf starts long before players reach the professional ranks, and I recently teamed up with Cobra Golf to help one young golfer take the next step.

My niece Ava is preparing for her second season of high school golf, and I've had the chance to watch her dedication to the game grow over the past couple of years.

With help from my friends at Cobra, I arranged to surprise her with a brand-new set of clubs ahead of the upcoming season.

The surprise took weeks of planning and was staged at Green Garden, where our family regularly plays. Ava thought we were simply filming another golf video while she practiced on the range. Little did she know what we had planned.

Before revealing the clubs, I asked Ava about her first season of high school competition. She admitted that playing alongside older students was initially intimidating and that the pace of tournament golf caught her off guard.

Then came the surprise.

We brought out her new Cobra clubs, including a driver, fairway woods, hybrid, irons and putter. Watching her pull each club from the bag and take a few swings made all the planning worth it.

But this was about more than giving my niece a new set of clubs. It was an opportunity to recognize the work she's put into the game and encourage her to keep going.

If we want women's golf to continue growing, we need to create more opportunities for young girls to play, develop their skills and feel like they belong on the course.

Thanks to Cobra Golf and Green Garden for helping us pull off the surprise. Ava now has a new set of clubs heading into her second high school season, and I can't wait to see where the game takes her.